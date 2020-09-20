The Emmy Award nominations were announced virtually this summer by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.
Here's how some of the nominees reacted:
Uzo Aduba, supporting actress, limited series or a movie for "Mrs. America":
"I am grateful to be nominated for my work in Mrs. America, and for the life of someone as remarkable as Shirley Chisholm to have been seen. This spot of sunshine, during a time of unequal measure, means so much today, and to share the nomination with my fellow cast mates is just icing on an already well frosted cake. Thank you, Academy!"
Rachel Brosnahan, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel":
Tituss Burgess, outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt":
"This one strikes differently. It's been a rough year for all of us. This honor is about more than acknowledgement. It's about motivation to be my most authentic self so I can create authentic work. This news has lifted me in ways I did not anticipate! Much love and gratitude to the Academy and my Kimmy family."
Kerry Washington, producer and outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for "Little Fires Everywhere," outstanding variety special for "Live In Front of a Studio Audience" and outstanding television movie for "American Son":
"To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor — but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful. The experiences we've been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting AMERICAN SON, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng's beautiful novel Little Fires Everywhere to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelaar. But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton's nomination for Little Fires Everywhere. I'm so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she's celebrating in the beyond."
Sterling K. Brown, lead actor in a drama for "This is Us" and supporting actor in a comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel":
Billy Porter, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, "Pose":
"It's blessing and a gift to be part of this moment where my art and my activism meet. POSE represents hope and is a reminder of how powerful 'we-the-people' are!"
CNN's Sandra Gonzalez, Marianne Garvey and Lisa France contributed to this report.