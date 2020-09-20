Catherine O'Hara won the first award of the night, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek."

The award was announced by Jennifer Aniston and the envelope was "sanitized" by host Jimmy Kimmel, including burning it.

O'Hara thanked several people including the show's creators, Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy who also costarred as the son and husband of her character, Moira Rose.

The actress, who was with her fellow cast members for her win, gave a nod to quarantining.

"May you have as much joy being holed up in a room with your family, as I did with my dear Roses," she said.