What to expect for tonight's virtual Emmy Awards

The virtual Emmy Awards will be live tonight, and the producers fully anticipating that there will be foul-ups and planning to roll with that as best they can.
The first major entertainment industry awards since the pandemic struck will be broadcast on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who told the Hollywood Reporter that he enjoys "putting myself in difficult situations. So if the worst happens and it all breaks down, there will definitely be a part of me that is amused by it."
Here's what you need to know:
- 130 cameras in the field: The Emmys will be staged virtually, with nominees staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the producers are determined to be "live, live, live," as they described the plan in a call with reporters, dispatching 130 cameras into the field and hoping nothing (or at least very little) goes technically wrong.
- About the show: Kimmel will be live from a stage in the Staples Center, but there will be no audience and no red carpet. The Staples Center was chosen because it's large enough to house a crew under coronavirus-safe protocols. Producers also need to hook up an "unbelievable" number of wiring connections and live feeds to professional cameras wherever each nominee is located.
- Netflix broke the nominations record: With its vast programming lineup, Netflix got 160 nominations — shattering the record HBO set in 2019 — but that's no assurance of taking home the most trophies, in part because it's frequently competing with itself.