What to expect for tonight's virtual Emmy Awards

The virtual Emmy Awards will be live tonight, and the producers fully anticipating that there will be foul-ups and planning to roll with that as best they can.

The first major entertainment industry awards since the pandemic struck will be broadcast on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who told the Hollywood Reporter that he enjoys "putting myself in difficult situations. So if the worst happens and it all breaks down, there will definitely be a part of me that is amused by it."

Here's what you need to know: