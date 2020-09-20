Zendaya is all grown up and an Emmy winner

Damon Lindelof had some words of wisdom when "Watchmen" won.
"Be careful, be clumsy, run hot, stay cool," he said. "Be the bull in the china shop. Pick up what you broke and glue it back together. Don't stop till it's great."
He clearly took some of his own advice as "Watchmen" won not only the hearts of viewers, but also several Emmys tonight.
2 hr 21 min ago
Uzo Aduba pays tribute to Shirley Chisholm: "Let's go change the world"
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Uzo Aduba wore a Breonna Taylor t-shirt and called out to her mom after she won best supporting actress, limited series or a movie for her role in "Mrs. America."
She said "Wow" more than a few times and paid tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman win a seat in Congress, whom she played.
"Let's go change the world," Aduba said.
Regina King, who won earlier for "Watchmen," also wore a shirt honoring Taylor who was killed after police entered her apartment and opened fire.
1 hr 32 min ago
Here's what Room Rater said about Mark Ruffalo's room
From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez
Mark Ruffalo, who won for best lead actor in a limited series or movie, is the next celebrity to get marks from the people behind the Room Rater Twitter account, Claude Taylor and Jessie Bahrey, on this night of virtual award winning.
“Great bucket of flowers. Love the bottom half of wall. Hang some art on top. Iffy on couch. 8/10," Bahrey said.
2 hr 31 min ago
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dedicates award "to all the Black women in my life"
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
"Watchman" seemed to be going the way of "Schitt's Creek."
The limited series which seemed right at home during these times of racial reckoning wracked up another Emmy win, this time for co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
He thanked his parents and said "Man, I'm surprised."
He also revealed that his siblings were watching on Zoom.
"'Watchmen was a story about trauma," he said. "It was a story about the lasting scars of White domestic violence...White domestic terrorism, pardon me."
He dedicated the award "to all the Black women in my life."