The 2020 Emmy Awards

By Lisa Respers France, Marianne Garvey and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:20 a.m. ET, September 21, 2020
1 hr 39 min ago

Zendaya is all grown up and an Emmy winner

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Her show features some of the darker aspects about being young, but 24-year-old Zendaya isn't counting out the youth.

"I just want to say that there is hope in the young people," she said after she won best actress in a drama for "Euphoria."

She was in a room filled with her family and team who exploded when she won the Emmy.

It was the first Emmy for the former child model and actress.

1 hr 48 min ago

Jeremy Strong wins lead actor in a drama series

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Jeremy Strong kissed whoever handed him his Emmy.

The person was off camera so we couldn't be all up in his business, but the "Succession" actor was clearly thrilled and loved.

He paid tribute to his costar, Brian Cox, whom he beat out for the award.

1 hr 55 min ago

Jennifer Aniston had a mini-"Friends" reunion

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Jimmy Kimmel, right, speaks with actors, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast.
Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston had a running joke about her needing to be home for the category she was nominated for in case she won, and she ran it right into a "Friends" moment.

Kimmel went to camera to see Aniston at home, looking comfy in a robe when her "Friends" co-star, Courteney Cox popped up.

He expressed surprise to which Cox replied, "Of course I'm here, we live together."

"Yeah, we've been room mates since 1994 Jimmy," Aniston said.

Just then fellow castmate Lisa Kudrow showed up as well asking, "Is this live TV?"

Yes, the "Friends" cast will be there for you.

2 hr 1 min ago

Emmy winners Regina King and Uzo Aduba pay tribute to Breonna Taylor

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

The Television Academy/ABC/Invision/AP
Both Regina King and Uzo Aduba paid tribute to Breonna Taylor during the Emmys.

They both wore t-shirts honoring Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse who was fatally shot after police broke down the door to her apartment while executing a late-night "no-knock" warrant on March 13.

Taylor's case — along with other high-profile killings of Black people by police — helped spark nationwide protests over racial injustice this summer. Protesters want the officers involved in her death to be charged; an investigation is pending.

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, announced last week that it agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor's family and institute sweeping police reforms.

CNN's Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.

2 hr 6 min ago

H.E.R. sings Prince classic to honor those we lost

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, H.E.R. performs "Nothing Compares 2 U" during an In Memoriam tribute as the late actor Chadwick Boseman appears on screen during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast.
Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter H.E.R. sang "Nothing Compares 2 U" as part of the in memoriam tribute at the Emmys.

She played both the piano and the guitar as photos and videos of those we lost in 2020 played on the screen.

The segment ended with a video of Chadwick Boseman who died last month after a private battle with colon cancer.

2 hr 16 min ago

"Watchmen" wins best limited series

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Damon Lindelof had some words of wisdom when "Watchmen" won.

"Be careful, be clumsy, run hot, stay cool," he said. "Be the bull in the china shop. Pick up what you broke and glue it back together. Don't stop till it's great."

He clearly took some of his own advice as "Watchmen" won not only the hearts of viewers, but also several Emmys tonight.

2 hr 21 min ago

Uzo Aduba pays tribute to Shirley Chisholm: "Let's go change the world"

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Uzo Aduba accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "Mrs. America" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast.
Uzo Aduba wore a Breonna Taylor t-shirt and called out to her mom after she won best supporting actress, limited series or a movie for her role in "Mrs. America."

She said "Wow" more than a few times and paid tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman win a seat in Congress, whom she played.

"Let's go change the world," Aduba said.

Regina King, who won earlier for "Watchmen," also wore a shirt honoring Taylor who was killed after police entered her apartment and opened fire.

1 hr 32 min ago

Here's what Room Rater said about Mark Ruffalo's room

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Mark Ruffalo accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "I Know this Much is True" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. Looking on at left is Ruffalo's wife Sunrise Coigney.
Mark Ruffalo, who won for best lead actor in a limited series or movie, is the next celebrity to get marks from the people behind the Room Rater Twitter account, Claude Taylor and Jessie Bahrey, on this night of virtual award winning.

“Great bucket of flowers. Love the bottom half of wall. Hang some art on top. Iffy on couch. 8/10," Bahrey said.
2 hr 31 min ago

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dedicates award "to all the Black women in my life"

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for "Watchmen" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast.
"Watchman" seemed to be going the way of "Schitt's Creek."

The limited series which seemed right at home during these times of racial reckoning wracked up another Emmy win, this time for co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

He thanked his parents and said "Man, I'm surprised."

He also revealed that his siblings were watching on Zoom.

"'Watchmen was a story about trauma," he said. "It was a story about the lasting scars of White domestic violence...White domestic terrorism, pardon me."

He dedicated the award "to all the Black women in my life."