It was all laughter and smiles when Regina King won for her role in "Watchmen."

And she actually was already home, as were all the other nominees because of the pandemic and received the trophy from someone who handed her the award on air.

"This is so freaking weird," King said.

The actress encouraged people to vote and paid tribute to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday.

King donned a shirt with a photo of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville EMT who was shot by police and died earlier this year.