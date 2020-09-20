Giuliana Rancic tests positive for Covid-19

Giuliana Rancic attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic shared on Sunday why she wasn't covering E!'s Emmys pre-show coverage in person.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic said in a message reported by her network. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

She added that she was doing well and gave an update on her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son, Duke.

"My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care each other so I'm going to get back to doing that," she said. "But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

Her colleague, "Nightly Pop's" Nina Parker, filled in for Rancic.