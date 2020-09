In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Uzo Aduba accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "Mrs. America" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP

Uzo Aduba wore a Breonna Taylor t-shirt and called out to her mom after she won best supporting actress, limited series or a movie for her role in "Mrs. America."

She said "Wow" more than a few times and paid tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman win a seat in Congress, whom she played.

"Let's go change the world," Aduba said.

Regina King, who won earlier for "Watchmen," also wore a shirt honoring Taylor who was killed after police entered her apartment and opened fire.