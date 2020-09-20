"Schitt's Creek" keeps winning, winning, winning, winning, winning

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, host Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP

According to Jimmy Kimmel, "You can't have a virus without a host."

The host of the virtual Emmy Awards had plenty of jokes about the unusual circumstances of 2020 and they had an unusual way of approaching it.

Kimmel appeared on stage, with a laugh track and audience footage from the past when it was safer to gather in groups.

Amid the funnies about the world as it is and having to show "Schitt's Creek" every time it was taken, the host let it be known what it was really all about.

"The world may be terrible, but TV has never been better," he said.

He also revealed that the theater was actually empty, but with cutouts of celebs — and actor Jason Bateman who was the lone live person in the audience.

"Of course I'm here all alone," Kimmel teased. "This isn't a MAGA rally."

Instead we got to see celebs, live at home, waiting to learn if they had won. And as Kimmel joked, with 100 different live feeds going on, what could go wrong?