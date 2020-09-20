OK we are up to five wins for the spectacular "Schitt's Creek." Deservedly so.
The 2020 Emmy Awards
"Schitt's Creek" keeps winning, winning, winning, winning, winning
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Ramy Youssef gives us behind the scenes of what happens when you lose an Emmy
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
If you were wondering how the Emmy winners were receiving their trophies at home, you can thank Ramy Youssef for clueing us in.
Youssef posted a video on Twitter showing a person in a hazmat suit waving goodbye and leaving with the Emmy after he didn't win.
So on brand for 2020.
Daniel Levy winning outstanding writing for a comedy series is making 2020 a little better
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
"Schitt's Creek" creator and star Daniel Levy won outstanding writing for a comedy series tonight.
He said writing his character David Rose has "been the greatest, most cathartic experience in his life."
He also thanked his father Eugene Levy (who just won his own Emmy for starring on the show) and also took a moment to shine a light on "Insecure" as he gave his speech.
Of course DJ D-Nice is DJing the Emmys
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
The pandemic has been good to DJ D-Nice.
Not that he wasn't well known, having been a part of hip hop since the 1980s.
But his "Club Quarantine" on Instagram Live has become THE PLACE to party, drawing hundreds of thousands of people including former First Lady Michelle Obama.
So it makes total sense that he was chosen to DJ the Emmy Awards this year.
Just because it's viral, doesn't mean that it can't also be the jam.
Eugene Levy wins Emmy for performance in "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy took home an Emmy tonight for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek."
"I guess it's kind of ironical that the straightest role I've ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance so now I seriously have to question just what I've been doing for the past 50 years," he joked.
He went on to thank his cast, the production team and his family.
Levy plays Johnny Rose alongside Catherine O'Hara who also picked up an Emmy tonight for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
Catherine O'Hara wins outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Catherine O'Hara won the first award of the night, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek."
The award was announced by Jennifer Aniston and the envelope was "sanitized" by host Jimmy Kimmel, including burning it.
O'Hara thanked several people including the show's creators, Daniel Levy and his father Eugene Levy who also costarred as the son and husband of her character, Moira Rose.
The actress, who was with her fellow cast members for her win, gave a nod to quarantining.
"May you have as much joy being holed up in a room with your family, as I did with my dear Roses," she said.
Welcome to the "PanEmmies"
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
According to Jimmy Kimmel, "You can't have a virus without a host."
The host of the virtual Emmy Awards had plenty of jokes about the unusual circumstances of 2020 and they had an unusual way of approaching it.
Kimmel appeared on stage, with a laugh track and audience footage from the past when it was safer to gather in groups.
Amid the funnies about the world as it is and having to show "Schitt's Creek" every time it was taken, the host let it be known what it was really all about.
"The world may be terrible, but TV has never been better," he said.
He also revealed that the theater was actually empty, but with cutouts of celebs — and actor Jason Bateman who was the lone live person in the audience.
"Of course I'm here all alone," Kimmel teased. "This isn't a MAGA rally."
Instead we got to see celebs, live at home, waiting to learn if they had won. And as Kimmel joked, with 100 different live feeds going on, what could go wrong?
The 72nd Primetime Emmys has started
The Emmys has started tonight and host Jimmy Kimmel has taken the stage live from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Remember: The Emmys will be staged virtually, with nominees staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producers dispatched 130 cameras into the field to capture the action.
Schitt's Creek cast reunites in person to celebrate Emmy nominations
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
The beloved cast of "Schitt's Creek" has managed to pull off a reunion for the 2020 Emmys.
The show's official Instagram posted an announcement along with a series of pictures of the cast all dressed up in front of a wall of flowers.
"Tonight, some #SchittsCreek cast and nominated team members have been able to gather for an #Emmys event in Toronto, adhering to Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines. All in attendance have been in isolation since returning negative COVID-19 tests. Good luck, team!"
