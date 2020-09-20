The Emmy Awards delivered more diversity among the nominees. But there has been some backlash over the nominations falling short on representation.

Some on social media complained that while Billy Porter, who is Black, was nominated for lead actor in a drama series for "Pose," none of the central trans actors on the show received a nod.

In the acting categories, 33% of the nominees are Black, compared with 14% the five years prior, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Their analysis found that performers of color made up 37% of the total of nominations overall, which is 6% more than in any of the past five years.

While "Ramy" became the first Muslim American sitcom to score a nomination with co-creator and star Ramy Youssef earning noms for outstanding lead actor and outstanding directing in a comedy series, there was less to celebrate for other minorities.

Asian artists were not well represented, despite the third consecutive Emmy nomination for Sandra Oh in the lead actress in a drama series category for "Killing Eve."

Oh made history in 2018 as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated in a lead actress category.

The lack of Latinx representation — most notably EGOT winner Rita Moreno for her work in the comedy "One Day At a Time" — led Daily Beast writer Laura Bradley to highlight that "Tuesday's Emmy nominations included only one Latinx actor, Outstanding Guest in a Drama Series nominee Alexis Bledel."

Here's a list of some of the nominees:

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")

Hugh Jackman ("Bad Education")

Paul Mescal ("Normal People")

Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")

Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

Regina King ("Watchmen")

Octavia Spencer ("Self Made")

Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Steve Carell ("The Morning Show")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series