In an unexpected twist, one winner took his moment in the spotlight to get down on on one knee.

Glenn Weiss -- who won directing for a variety special for "The Oscars" -- was on stage when he made the comment to his now-fiance: "You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

This prompted cheers from the audience.

She joined him on stage where he pulled out a ring that he noted was the same ring his Dad "put on my mom's finger 67 years ago."

"And to my sisters and brothers, I didn't swipe it, dad knows I have it, okay?" he joked.

"Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?" Weiss said.

