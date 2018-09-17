Emmy Awards 2018By Brian Ries, Kendall Trammell and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Surprise proposal steals the show, and I'm certainly not crying, you are
In an unexpected twist, one winner took his moment in the spotlight to get down on on one knee.
Glenn Weiss -- who won directing for a variety special for "The Oscars" -- was on stage when he made the comment to his now-fiance: "You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."
This prompted cheers from the audience.
She joined him on stage where he pulled out a ring that he noted was the same ring his Dad "put on my mom's finger 67 years ago."
"And to my sisters and brothers, I didn't swipe it, dad knows I have it, okay?" he joked.
"Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?" Weiss said.
Here's how she reacted:
They sang about diversity — then gave at least 8 Emmys in a row to white people
The Emmys opened with a song and dance highlighting the award show's diversity this year. Then, for the next hour or so, the Television Academy gave at least eight Emmys in a row to white people:
Henry Winkler
Bill Hader
Alex Borstein
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Rachel Brosnahan
Merritt Wever
Jeff Daniels
Ryan Murphy
Regina King finally broke the streak, winning "Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie."
Twitter, of course, noticed well before that:
Note: This post has been updated.
SNL host jokes the only white people who thank Jesus at award shows are Republicans and ex-crackheads
We've heard a couple of Jesus jokes tonight. Here's one from Emmy host Michael Che at the beginning of the show:
Che: "My mother's not watching tonight."
Jost: "What?"
Che: "She says she doesn't like watching white award shows because y'all don't thank Jesus enough."
Jost: "That's true."
Che: "The only white people that that anything -- that thank Jesus at award shows are Republicans and ex-crackheads."
Then Che brought it up again after six Emmys had been awarded: "I just want to say, six awards, all white winners. Nobody thanked Jesus yet. One lady won twice and still didn't thank Jesus."
That one invited a smartphone alert from Fox News, which noted the joke "raised eyebrows."
Photo: John Legend and the One of Each dancers
Bill Hader wins outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Bill Hader just won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Barry."
"Uhh, I didn't think this was going to happen," Hader said, before thanking the rest of the cast -- "really great actors that made me look really good" and sharing the award with them.
Rachel Brosnahan wins outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan wins "Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series" for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
In her acceptance speech, Brosnahan said "one of the things I love the most about this show -- while I have you captive for another two seconds -- it's about a woman who is finding her voice anew."
Speaking to the times, she said, "It's something that's happening all over the country right now. One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote. So if you haven't already registered, do it on your cellphone right now. Vote, show up, and bring a friend to the polls. Thank you so much."
Emmys opener jokes about solving the lack of diversity in Hollywood
From CNN's Kendall Trammell and Lisa Respers France
The Emmys just got started and it's already making a statement.
This year's awards has the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history. So, with help from a few familiar faces -- singer Ricky Martin, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Titus Andromedon -- "Saturday Night Live" cast members Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson joked about solving Hollywood's diversity problem in a jokey song and dance number titled "We Solved It," which paid tribute to the diverse list of nominees this year.
Thompson: "One step closer to a black that's right. I'm going to go ahead and say it. We solved it."
McKinnon: "Seriously? So diversity is not a problem in Hollywood anymore?"
Thompson: "Nope. We solved it."
McKinnon: "Whoa. That is wonderful news."
Both: "We solved it! We've gotten with the times there's room for all our voices but mostly Shonda Rhimes welcome Asian people, we gave you that one show who can forget the amazing Sandra Oh."
Emmy night has arrived -- and history could be made
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
There's a chance history could be made tonight.
If Sandra Oh takes home the outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Killing Eve," she will be the first woman of Asian descent to do so.
Oh is up against Claire Foy from "The Crown," Tatiana Maslany from "Orphan Black," Elisabeth Moss from "The Handmaid's Tale," Keri Russell from "The Americans" and Evan Rachel Wood from "Westworld."
In the category of outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, a win for Issa Rae of "Insecure" or Tracee Ellis Ross of "Black-ish" would mark the first win for an African-American actress in the category since Isabel Sanford won for "The Jeffersons" in 1981.
Pamela Adlon from "Better Things," Rachel Brosnahan from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Allison Janney from "Mom" and Lily Tomlin, from "Grace and Frankie" are also nominated.
The nominees and categories to watch for tonight
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
"Game of Thrones" is back and led the nominations with 22 nods, including outstanding drama against last year's winner, "The Handmaid's Tale." "The Americans," "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "This Is Us" and "Westworld" will also compete for top drama.
Elisabeth Moss was nominated for lead actress in a drama for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale," as were "The Crown's" Claire Foy, Keri Russell in "The Americans," Sandra Oh in "Killing Eve," "Westworld's" Evan Rachel Wood and "Orphan Black's" Tatiana Maslany.
"Ozark's" Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us," Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in "Westworld" and Matthew Rhys in "The Americans" are vying for best actor in a drama series.
Donald Glover's "Atlanta" landed 16 nominations. The show is in the running for outstanding comedy, along with "Barry," "Black-ish," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "GLOW," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Silicon Valley" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Glover was also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy, along with Anthony Anderson for "Black-ish," Ted Danson for "The Good Place," Larry David for "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Bill Hader for "Barry" and William H. Macy for "Shameless."
The contenders for outstanding lead actress in a comedy are Pamela Adlon for "Better Things," Rachel Brosnahan for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Allison Janney for "Mom," Issa Rae for "Insecure," Tracee Ellis Ross for "Black-ish" and Lily Tomlin for "Grace and Frankie."
The nods for Glover, Anderson, Brown, Wright, Rae, Ross and Oh -- who made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated as lead actress in a drama -- factored into a quarter of the nominees in acting categories being people of color.
Netflix also made a bit of history.
The streaming giant dethroned HBO for most nominations, a title the cable network had held for almost two decades.
Netflix had 112 nominations to HBO's 108. (CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.)