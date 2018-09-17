"Game of Thrones" is back and led the nominations with 22 nods, including outstanding drama against last year's winner, "The Handmaid's Tale." "The Americans," "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "This Is Us" and "Westworld" will also compete for top drama.

Elisabeth Moss was nominated for lead actress in a drama for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale," as were "The Crown's" Claire Foy, Keri Russell in "The Americans," Sandra Oh in "Killing Eve," "Westworld's" Evan Rachel Wood and "Orphan Black's" Tatiana Maslany.

"Ozark's" Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us," Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in "Westworld" and Matthew Rhys in "The Americans" are vying for best actor in a drama series.

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" landed 16 nominations. The show is in the running for outstanding comedy, along with "Barry," "Black-ish," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "GLOW," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Silicon Valley" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Glover was also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy, along with Anthony Anderson for "Black-ish," Ted Danson for "The Good Place," Larry David for "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Bill Hader for "Barry" and William H. Macy for "Shameless."

The contenders for outstanding lead actress in a comedy are Pamela Adlon for "Better Things," Rachel Brosnahan for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Allison Janney for "Mom," Issa Rae for "Insecure," Tracee Ellis Ross for "Black-ish" and Lily Tomlin for "Grace and Frankie."

The nods for Glover, Anderson, Brown, Wright, Rae, Ross and Oh -- who made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated as lead actress in a drama -- factored into a quarter of the nominees in acting categories being people of color.

Netflix also made a bit of history.

The streaming giant dethroned HBO for most nominations, a title the cable network had held for almost two decades.

Netflix had 112 nominations to HBO's 108. (CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.)

