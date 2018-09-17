Emmy Awards 2018By Brian Ries, Kendall Trammell and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Emmys opener jokes about solving the lack of diversity in Hollywood
From CNN's Kendall Trammell and Lisa Respers France
The Emmys just got started and it's already making a statement.
This year's awards has the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history. So, with help from a few familiar faces -- singer Ricky Martin, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Titus Andromedon -- hosts "Saturday Night Live" cast members Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson joked about solving Hollywood's diversity problem in a jokey song and dance number titled "We Solved It," which paid tribute to the diverse list of nominees this year.
Thompson: "One step closer to a black that's right. I'm going to go ahead and say it. We solved it."
McKinnon: "Seriously? So diversity is not a problem in Hollywood anymore?"
Thompson: "Nope. We solved it."
McKinnon: "Whoa. That is wonderful news."
Both: "We solved it! We've gotten with the times there's room for all our voices but mostly Shonda Rhimes welcome Asian people, we gave you that one show who can forget the amazing Sandra Oh."
Emmy night has arrived -- and history could be made
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
There's a chance history could be made tonight.
If Sandra Oh takes home the outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Killing Eve," she will be the first woman of Asian descent to do so.
Oh is up against Claire Foy from "The Crown," Tatiana Maslany from "Orphan Black," Elisabeth Moss from "The Handmaid's Tale," Keri Russell from "The Americans" and Evan Rachel Wood from "Westworld."
In the category of outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, a win for Issa Rae of "Insecure" or Tracee Ellis Ross of "Black-ish" would mark the first win for an African-American actress in the category since Isabel Sanford won for "The Jeffersons" in 1981.
Pamela Adlon from "Better Things," Rachel Brosnahan from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Allison Janney from "Mom" and Lily Tomlin, from "Grace and Frankie" are also nominated.
The nominees and categories to watch for tonight
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
"Game of Thrones" is back and led the nominations with 22 nods, including outstanding drama against last year's winner, "The Handmaid's Tale." "The Americans," "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "This Is Us" and "Westworld" will also compete for top drama.
Elisabeth Moss was nominated for lead actress in a drama for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale," as were "The Crown's" Claire Foy, Keri Russell in "The Americans," Sandra Oh in "Killing Eve," "Westworld's" Evan Rachel Wood and "Orphan Black's" Tatiana Maslany.
"Ozark's" Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us," Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in "Westworld" and Matthew Rhys in "The Americans" are vying for best actor in a drama series.
Donald Glover's "Atlanta" landed 16 nominations. The show is in the running for outstanding comedy, along with "Barry," "Black-ish," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "GLOW," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Silicon Valley" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Glover was also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy, along with Anthony Anderson for "Black-ish," Ted Danson for "The Good Place," Larry David for "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Bill Hader for "Barry" and William H. Macy for "Shameless."
The contenders for outstanding lead actress in a comedy are Pamela Adlon for "Better Things," Rachel Brosnahan for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Allison Janney for "Mom," Issa Rae for "Insecure," Tracee Ellis Ross for "Black-ish" and Lily Tomlin for "Grace and Frankie."
The nods for Glover, Anderson, Brown, Wright, Rae, Ross and Oh -- who made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated as lead actress in a drama -- factored into a quarter of the nominees in acting categories being people of color.
Netflix also made a bit of history.
The streaming giant dethroned HBO for most nominations, a title the cable network had held for almost two decades.
Netflix had 112 nominations to HBO's 108. (CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.)
Emmy predictions: Who will win the night's major awards?
What to expect at the 70th Emmy Awards
Note: Our live coverage will kick off just before 8 p.m. ET.
