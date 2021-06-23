Britney Spears is expressing her anger, frustration and sadness over her ongoing court-ordered conservatorship.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the arrangement that has been in place for nearly 13 years.

"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, I'm insane," she continued.

This is the first time she has addressed the court since her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed to suspend her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year.