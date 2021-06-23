Entertainment
Britney Spears addresses court in conservatorship hearing

By Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 2:27 p.m. ET, June 23, 2021
1 min ago

This is the selfie Britney Spears' boyfriend posted ahead of today's hearing

Ahead of Britney Spears' address to a court over her conservatorship, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a selfie to his Instagram wearing what could be a "Free Britney" shirt.

The full text of the word is cropped out. Here's a screenshot of the Instagram story:

17 min ago

You'll be hearing the word "conservatorship" a lot today. Here's what it means.

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

With Britney Spears addressing the court today, you’ll be hearing a lot about her conservatorship – so what does that mean exactly? 

A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s finances, medical decisions and life choices. This decision is made when the person under the conservatorship is mentally or physically unable to care for themselves. The appointed guardian in a conservatorship is referred to as a “conservator” – in Britney Spears’ case, it is her father, Jamie Spears. 

Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship was made permanent in October 2008. Although the specific reasons for the conservatorship have not been publicly addressed, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears referred to Britney Spears as “an adult child in the throes of a mental health crisis" in February 2008.

However, in July 2020, Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, said Britney did not want to be in a conservatorship during a podcast interview

"In general, I think, you know, [Jamie has] done the best he could given the situation he was put in. You know, we've had to, like, work together as a family to kind of keep it all going ... She's always wanted to get out of it [the conservatorship],” Bryan Spears said.

For more details on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, view CNN’s timeline here. 

31 min ago

Britney Spears will address the court today

Britney Spears will remotely address a court regarding her conservatorship, a legal decision to appoint a guardian to manage the finances, medical decisions and overall daily life of another person. 

This will be the first time she addresses the court since her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed to suspend her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year.

Jamie Spears has been the conservator of his daughter's estate since 2008 after a series of personal issues played out publicly for the singer. Despite several rounds of hearings in the past year, Britney Spears has not spoken publicly about her situation. It is unclear what​ — if anything — she will say when she takes the stand remotely today.

No matter what Britney Spears reveals, many fans will be listening intently. In recent years #FreeBritney — a movement which claims Britney Spears is being kept against her will in a legal stranglehold that denies her many basic personal freedoms — has gone viral, garnering attention from fans and celebrities alike.

Virtually all of its adherents' ​claims — such as that Spears does not handle her own social media, that she is not allowed to drive or own a phone, and that she has been threatened or prohibited from criticizing the arrangement in public — are strongly denied by those close to Spears or involved in the conservatorship.

Superfan Megan Radford, the creator of #FreeBritney, said she has played several different scenarios in her head about how the hearing will go. 

"I'm nervous, but I'm trying to set those nerves aside ... I hope that she feels, for the first time ever, possibly, the support that she has behind her,” Radford said.