Britney Spears is expected to address court any moment now about her conservatorship. But what exactly does that mean exactly?

A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s finances, medical decisions and life choices. This decision is made when the person under the conservatorship is mentally or physically unable to care for themselves.

The appointed guardian in a conservatorship is referred to as a “conservator” – in Britney Spears’ case, it is her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship was made permanent in October 2008. Although the specific reasons for the conservatorship have not been publicly addressed, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears referred to Britney Spears as “an adult child in the throes of a mental health crisis" in February 2008.

However, in July 2020, Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, said Britney did not want to be in a conservatorship during a podcast interview.

"In general, I think, you know, [Jamie has] done the best he could given the situation he was put in. You know, we've had to, like, work together as a family to kind of keep it all going ... She's always wanted to get out of it [the conservatorship],” Bryan Spears said.

For more details on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, read up on CNN’s timeline here.