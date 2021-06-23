Britney Spears is currently addressing her conservatorship in a probate court hearing in Los Angeles.
Spears requested her remarks not be closed to the public.
Britney Spears fans and activists have gathering in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles as part of a “#FreeBritney” rally. The rally is unfolding as Britney Spears remotely addresses the court about her conservatorship case nearby.
Multiple other, similar rallies are scheduled for today across the country and internationally. Those attending hope to bring an end to Britney Spears’ conservatorship case, which leaves Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, in control of her $60 million estate.
Here's what it looks like on the ground at the Los Angeles rally:
Britney Spears is expected to address court any moment now about her conservatorship. But what exactly does that mean exactly?
A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s finances, medical decisions and life choices. This decision is made when the person under the conservatorship is mentally or physically unable to care for themselves.
The appointed guardian in a conservatorship is referred to as a “conservator” – in Britney Spears’ case, it is her father, Jamie Spears.
Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship was made permanent in October 2008. Although the specific reasons for the conservatorship have not been publicly addressed, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears referred to Britney Spears as “an adult child in the throes of a mental health crisis" in February 2008.
However, in July 2020, Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, said Britney did not want to be in a conservatorship during a podcast interview.
"In general, I think, you know, [Jamie has] done the best he could given the situation he was put in. You know, we've had to, like, work together as a family to kind of keep it all going ... She's always wanted to get out of it [the conservatorship],” Bryan Spears said.
For more details on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, read up on CNN’s timeline here.
Britney Spears is expected to address the court this afternoon during a hearing about her conservatorship. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.
This will be the first time she addresses the court since her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed to suspend her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year.
Jamie Spears has been the conservator of his daughter's estate since 2008 after a series of personal issues played out publicly for the singer. Despite several rounds of hearings in the past year, Britney Spears has not spoken publicly about her situation. It is unclear what — if anything — she will say when she takes the stand remotely today.
“Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary in “The New York Times Presents” series, premiered earlier this year — and its release sparked international interest into the star's ongoing conservatorship, which is overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.
Here’s a look at what's covered in the documentary:
A few things to to remember:
Britney Spears’ court hearing will take place in Los Angeles this afternoon, but supporters of the #FreeBritney movement are rallying across the world.
The #FreeBritney movement claims the singer is being oppressed by her conservatorship and denied many personal freedoms. Virtually all of its adherents' claims are strongly denied by those close to Spears or involved in the conservatorship.
In the US, fans and activists are expected to rally in cities across the nation, such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City. International support will also be shown in countries such as England, Norway and Germany. There are also virtual rallies planned.
Some fans have dubbed today #BritneySpeaks in honor of Spears addressing the court today. #FreeBritney supporters are eager to hear what Spears has to say when she addresses the court about her conservatorship and her father’s role in her financial and medical decisions.
"It's nerve-racking, because finally we're going to have some answers and some insight," said a Free Britney leader, Junior Olivas, who plans to be demonstrating outside the Los Angeles Superior Court. "We've been hearing from everyone around Britney, but not Britney herself."
Britney Spears is scheduled to address the court this afternoon during a hearing about her conservatorship.
While we wait, here's a look back at how the case has unfolded over the past 13 years:
Ahead of Britney Spears' address to a court over her conservatorship, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a selfie to his Instagram wearing what could be a "Free Britney" shirt.
The full text of the word is cropped out. Here's a screenshot of the Instagram story:
Britney Spears will remotely address a court regarding her conservatorship, a legal decision to appoint a guardian to manage the finances, medical decisions and overall daily life of another person.
This will be the first time she addresses the court since her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed to suspend her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year.
Jamie Spears has been the conservator of his daughter's estate since 2008 after a series of personal issues played out publicly for the singer. Despite several rounds of hearings in the past year, Britney Spears has not spoken publicly about her situation. It is unclear what — if anything — she will say when she takes the stand remotely today.
No matter what Britney Spears reveals, many fans will be listening intently. In recent years #FreeBritney — a movement which claims Britney Spears is being kept against her will in a legal stranglehold that denies her many basic personal freedoms — has gone viral, garnering attention from fans and celebrities alike.
Virtually all of its adherents' claims — such as that Spears does not handle her own social media, that she is not allowed to drive or own a phone, and that she has been threatened or prohibited from criticizing the arrangement in public — are strongly denied by those close to Spears or involved in the conservatorship.
Superfan Megan Radford, the creator of #FreeBritney, said she has played several different scenarios in her head about how the hearing will go.
"I'm nervous, but I'm trying to set those nerves aside ... I hope that she feels, for the first time ever, possibly, the support that she has behind her,” Radford said.