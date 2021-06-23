Britney Spears’ court hearing will take place in Los Angeles this afternoon, but supporters of the #FreeBritney movement are rallying across the world.

The #FreeBritney movement claims the singer is being oppressed by her conservatorship and denied many personal freedoms. Virtually all of its adherents' ​claims are strongly denied by those close to Spears or involved in the conservatorship.

In the US, fans and activists are expected to rally in cities across the nation, such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City. International support will also be shown in countries such as England, Norway and Germany. There are also virtual rallies planned.

Some fans have dubbed today #BritneySpeaks in honor of Spears addressing the court today. #FreeBritney supporters are eager to hear what Spears has to say when she addresses the court about her conservatorship and her father’s role in her financial and medical decisions.