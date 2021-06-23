Entertainment
Britney Spears addresses court in conservatorship hearing

By Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 3:28 p.m. ET, June 23, 2021
1 min ago

As Britney Spears speaks in court, #FreeBritney supporters will rally

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Britney Spears’ court hearing will take place in Los Angeles this afternoon, but supporters of the #FreeBritney movement are rallying across the world.

The #FreeBritney movement claims the singer is being oppressed by her conservatorship and denied many personal freedoms. Virtually all of its adherents' ​claims are strongly denied by those close to Spears or involved in the conservatorship.

In the US, fans and activists are expected to rally in cities across the nation, such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City. International support will also be shown in countries such as England, Norway and Germany. There are also virtual rallies planned.

Some fans have dubbed today #BritneySpeaks in honor of Spears addressing the court today. #FreeBritney supporters are eager to hear what Spears has to say when she addresses the court about her conservatorship and her father’s role in her financial and medical decisions. 

"It's nerve-racking, because finally we're going to have some answers and some insight," said a Free Britney leader, Junior Olivas, who ​plans to be demonstrating outside the Los Angeles Superior Court. "We've been hearing from everyone around Britney, but not Britney herself."
26 min ago

Here's a quick timeline of Britney Spears' case

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Britney Spears is scheduled to address the court this afternoon during a hearing about her conservatorship.

While we wait, here's a look back at how the case has unfolded over the past 13 years:

  • January 2008: Britney Spears was hospitalized twice. The first incident occurred in early January, when she underwent drug and alcohol testing and a psychiatric evaluation after a custody dispute at her home. The second hospitalization occurred in late January, and she was released nearly one week later.
  • October 2008: Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was permanently appointed as a joint conservator of his daughter’s estate, along with attorney Andrew Wallet. This decision came after a series of personal issues played out publicly for the singer. However, in 2019, Wallet resigned and Jamie Spears became the sole conservator of Britney Spears’ $60 million estate.
  • September 2019: Jamie Spears stepped away from overseeing Britney Spears’ medical decisions after suffering with his own health problems, and Jodi Montgomery temporarily filled the role as conservator.
  • August 2020: Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, requested Jamie Spears be removed as conservator of the singer's estate and requested a judge enlist Bessemer Trust, a wealth and investment management firm, to oversee Britney's estate. In November, the judge declined to remove Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney's estate but appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator.
  • December 2020: CNN obtains court documents in which Ingham said the singer would not perform again as long as her father remained in control of her fortune. 
  • February 2021: The New York Times debuts a documentary spotlighting Spears' conservatorship called, "Framing Britney Spears." It sparks international interest into the ongoing conservatorship, with many calling on it to end. It also adds fuel to the viral #FreeBritney movement, which claims the star is being kept against her will in a legal stranglehold that denies her many basic personal freedoms (But remember: Virtually all of its adherents' ​claims are strongly denied by those close to Spears or involved in the conservatorship).
  • March 2021: Ingham requested that Jamie Spears be permanently replaced by Montgomery as conservator. In a filing obtained by CNN, Ingham cites an order filed on Oct. 10, 2014 that determined Britney Spears had an "incapacity to consent to any form of medical treatment" as the reason why Montgomery should take over full conservatorship.
  • April 2021: Ingham announced that "Britney wants to address the court directly," and a hearing was put on the schedule for today.

1 hr 2 min ago

This is the selfie Britney Spears' boyfriend posted ahead of today's hearing

Ahead of Britney Spears' address to a court over her conservatorship, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a selfie to his Instagram wearing what could be a "Free Britney" shirt.

The full text of the word is cropped out. Here's a screenshot of the Instagram story:

1 hr 18 min ago

You'll be hearing the word "conservatorship" a lot today. Here's what it means.

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

With Britney Spears addressing the court today, you’ll be hearing a lot about her conservatorship – so what does that mean exactly? 

A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s finances, medical decisions and life choices. This decision is made when the person under the conservatorship is mentally or physically unable to care for themselves. The appointed guardian in a conservatorship is referred to as a “conservator” – in Britney Spears’ case, it is her father, Jamie Spears. 

Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship was made permanent in October 2008. Although the specific reasons for the conservatorship have not been publicly addressed, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears referred to Britney Spears as “an adult child in the throes of a mental health crisis" in February 2008.

However, in July 2020, Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, said Britney did not want to be in a conservatorship during a podcast interview

"In general, I think, you know, [Jamie has] done the best he could given the situation he was put in. You know, we've had to, like, work together as a family to kind of keep it all going ... She's always wanted to get out of it [the conservatorship],” Bryan Spears said.

For more details on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, view CNN’s timeline here. 

1 hr 32 min ago

Britney Spears will address the court today

Britney Spears will remotely address a court regarding her conservatorship, a legal decision to appoint a guardian to manage the finances, medical decisions and overall daily life of another person. 

This will be the first time she addresses the court since her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed to suspend her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year.

Jamie Spears has been the conservator of his daughter's estate since 2008 after a series of personal issues played out publicly for the singer. Despite several rounds of hearings in the past year, Britney Spears has not spoken publicly about her situation. It is unclear what​ — if anything — she will say when she takes the stand remotely today.

No matter what Britney Spears reveals, many fans will be listening intently. In recent years #FreeBritney — a movement which claims Britney Spears is being kept against her will in a legal stranglehold that denies her many basic personal freedoms — has gone viral, garnering attention from fans and celebrities alike.

Virtually all of its adherents' ​claims — such as that Spears does not handle her own social media, that she is not allowed to drive or own a phone, and that she has been threatened or prohibited from criticizing the arrangement in public — are strongly denied by those close to Spears or involved in the conservatorship.

Superfan Megan Radford, the creator of #FreeBritney, said she has played several different scenarios in her head about how the hearing will go. 

"I'm nervous, but I'm trying to set those nerves aside ... I hope that she feels, for the first time ever, possibly, the support that she has behind her,” Radford said.