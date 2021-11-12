Britney Spears' conservatorship case is back in court today, and a judge is expected to consider terminating the arrangement altogether.

In September, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears as conservator of his daughter's estimated $60 million dollar estate and designated a temporary replacement. Her father had overseen her finances and managed most of her personal affairs since 2009.

A temporary replacement is now overseeing her finances, and a hearing on terminating the conservatorship altogether is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Her father hired a new lawyer last month after Penny suspended him as conservator. Vivian L. Thoreen, Jamie Spears' former attorney, announced the change in counsel in a statement to CNN.