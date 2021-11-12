Britney Spears' conservatorship case is back in court today, and a judge is expected to consider terminating the arrangement altogether.
In September, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears as conservator of his daughter's estimated $60 million dollar estate and designated a temporary replacement. Her father had overseen her finances and managed most of her personal affairs since 2009.
A temporary replacement is now overseeing her finances, and a hearing on terminating the conservatorship altogether is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.
Her father hired a new lawyer last month after Penny suspended him as conservator. Vivian L. Thoreen, Jamie Spears' former attorney, announced the change in counsel in a statement to CNN.
"We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and stand by his and our actions," Thoreen wrote. "We continue to have a good relationship, and are pleased that we have been able to help Jamie find new counsel. I am confident that Jamie's new counsel will continue to prove that he has always acted in Britney's best interests every step of the way."