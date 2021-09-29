Judge Brenda Penny is expected to consider several petitions filed since the last hearing in the case on July 14.
Jamie Spears, the singer's father, has served as her conservator since 2008. Earlier this month, he petitioned to terminate the conservatorship. His filing followed two powerful days of testimony from the pop star this summer in which she detailed numerous personal restrictions she has lived with under the arrangement she described as "f---ing cruelty."
"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears said in June.
57 min ago
The judge has a "duty" to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship, Free Britney activist says
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Judge Brenda Penny has a "duty" to remove Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from his role in his daughter's conservatorship, a leading activist in the Free Britney movement told CNN today.
"At the very least, it is Judge Penny's duty, as an honorable judge, to remove Jamie Spears from this arrangement," said Leanne Simmons, speaking to CNN outside the courthouse while awaiting the judge's decision today.
Simmons added that even if the judge grants Jamie Spears' own request to be removed from the role, it would represent just one step towards the goal of securing freedom for the 39-year-old singer.
"The end goal is to free Britney entirely from this conservatorship which is fraudulent and unjust, but getting rid of her father is an excellent first step," said Simmons.
Simmons, who helped organize a Free Britney rally outside the courthouse, said she believes the movement she's helped create now transcends Britney Spears and extends to many women trapped in similar situations.
"This is a social justice movement," she said. "This is much bigger than Britney at this moment... We're going to get louder, keep screaming and won't give up until we effect change."
1 hr 15 min ago
Britney Spears' views on her conservatorship, in her own words
Another hearing in Britney Spears' longstanding conservatorship is set to begin soon in Los Angeles. It's the latest in a series regarding the case — and it's expected the judge will take up her father's request to terminate the conservatorship.
Britney Spears herself appeared remotely in court in June to plead her case to have the conservatorship lifted.
A life of trauma: "I've told the world I'm happy and OK," Spears said in court about the arrangement that has been in place for nearly 13 years. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep."
On speaking out: Spears requested to address Judge Brenda Penny to speak out about the arrangement. Spears said, "A lot has happened since two years ago...the last time I was in court," she began. "I haven't been back to court in a long time because I don't think I was heard on any level when I came to court the last time." Spears went on to say that she felt she had been forced to go on tour in 2018 and perform in Las Vegas during her residency.
On medication: Spears said that she was put on lithium against her will. "I felt drunk. I couldn't even stick up for myself. I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my home to monitor me while I was on this medication that I didn't want to be on to begin with." Lithium is commonly used to treat bipolar disorder, which often causes episodes of depression and mania, a feeling of uncontrolled irritability or excitement. It can also be used to treat depression. In court today, Spears did not mention any possible medical condition.
On starting a family: Spears also said that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend (and now fiancé) Sam Asghari. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," Spears said. "I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children, any more children."
Pleading with the court: Spears pleaded with a judge to take her concerns seriously at a court hearing regarding her court-ordered conservatorship. "The last time I spoke to you...made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying," Spears said. "I want to be heard. I'm telling you this again so that maybe you understand the depth and degree and the damage...I want and deserve changes going forward."
1 hr 2 min ago
Britney Spears' father petitioned to end her conservatorship. Here's what we know.
"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing states.
"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding," the petition reads in part.
"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," the filing said.
Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Britney Spears, called Tuesday's development "vindication."
"This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears," Rosengart said in a statement to CNN. "It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath."
Rosengart added that Britney Spears will "continue to explore all options."
The elder Spears has served has conservator of his daughter's estate since it was established in 2009. He was also the conservator of her person, overseeing her health and medical issues until he stepped aside in 2019. That's when Jodi Montgomery was appointed the temporary conservator of Spears' person.
During a hearing in July, Britney Spears said that she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse" and called the arrangement "f---ing cruelty."
You'll hear the word "conservatorship" a lot today. Here's what it means.
From CNN's Alyssa Kraus
The fight over Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship returns to court in Los Angeles today. But what does that mean exactly?
A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s finances, medical decisions and life choices. This decision is made when the person under the conservatorship is mentally or physically unable to care for themselves.
The appointed guardian in a conservatorship is referred to as a “conservator” – in Britney Spears’ case, it is her father, Jamie Spears. (Remember: earlier this month, Spears' father petitioned to end her conservatorship earlier this month.)
Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship was made permanent in October 2008. The singer has since called the arrangement "abusive" and pleaded with a judge to end the conservatorship altogether.
"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Britney Spears said.
1 hr 15 min ago
Britney Spears' conservatorship case is back in court today
From CNN's Chloe Melas
After Britney Spears' father petitioned to end her 13-year conservatorship earlier this month, her attorney declared victory and called it "vindication" for the singer.
So, is her legal battle now over? Not quite.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for today at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where it's expected Judge Brenda Penny will take up Jamie Spears' request to terminate the conservatorship.
Other family members could object to ending the arrangement, but that seems unlikely as Lynne Spears, the singer's mother, stated in a court filing earlier this summer that Britney is "able to care for her person."
Los Angeles conservatorship attorney Lisa MacCarley, who is not connected to Spears' case, told CNN that barring a specific objection, Judge Penny will likely terminate the conservatorship. California probate law does not require a medical or psychological evaluation of a conservatee in order to do so, MacCarley said.