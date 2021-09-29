Entertainment
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Britney Spears' conservatorship...

live news

Live

Latest on Congress negotiations

Live Updates

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing

By Chloe Melas, Veronica Rocha, Fernando Alfonso III and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:00 p.m. ET, September 29, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Britney Spears' father petitioned to end her conservatorship. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Chloe Melas

In a court filing obtained by CNN in early September, Britney Spears' father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, cited his daughter's pleas at two separate court hearings over the summer in his request to terminate the 13-year conservatorship.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing states.

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding," the petition reads in part.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," the filing said.

Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Britney Spears, called Tuesday's development "vindication."

"This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears," Rosengart said in a statement to CNN. "It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath."

Rosengart added that Britney Spears will "continue to explore all options."

The elder Spears has served has conservator of his daughter's estate since it was established in 2009. He was also the conservator of her person, overseeing her health and medical issues until he stepped aside in 2019. That's when Jodi Montgomery was appointed the temporary conservator of Spears' person.

During a hearing in July, Britney Spears said that she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse" and called the arrangement "f---ing cruelty."

Jamie Spears stated in a previous court filing that he intends to step down as conservator.

17 min ago

You'll hear the word "conservatorship" a lot today. Here's what it means.

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

The fight over Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship returns to court in Los Angeles today. But what does that mean exactly? 

A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s finances, medical decisions and life choices. This decision is made when the person under the conservatorship is mentally or physically unable to care for themselves.

The appointed guardian in a conservatorship is referred to as a “conservator” – in Britney Spears’ case, it is her father, Jamie Spears. (Remember: earlier this month, Spears' father petitioned to end her conservatorship earlier this month.)

Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship was made permanent in October 2008. The singer has since called the arrangement "abusive" and pleaded with a judge to end the conservatorship altogether.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Britney Spears said.

30 min ago

Britney Spears' conservatorship case is back in court today

From CNN's Chloe Melas

After Britney Spears' father petitioned to end her 13-year conservatorship earlier this month, her attorney declared victory and called it "vindication" for the singer.

So, is her legal battle now over? Not quite.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for today at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where it's expected Judge Brenda Penny will take up Jamie Spears' request to terminate the conservatorship.

Other family members could object to ending the arrangement, but that seems unlikely as Lynne Spears, the singer's mother, stated in a court filing earlier this summer that Britney is "able to care for her person."

Los Angeles conservatorship attorney Lisa MacCarley, who is not connected to Spears' case, told CNN that barring a specific objection, Judge Penny will likely terminate the conservatorship. California probate law does not require a medical or psychological evaluation of a conservatee in order to do so, MacCarley said.