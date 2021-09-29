After Britney Spears' father petitioned to end her 13-year conservatorship earlier this month, her attorney declared victory and called it "vindication" for the singer.

So, is her legal battle now over? Not quite.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for today at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where it's expected Judge Brenda Penny will take up Jamie Spears' request to terminate the conservatorship.

Other family members could object to ending the arrangement, but that seems unlikely as Lynne Spears, the singer's mother, stated in a court filing earlier this summer that Britney is "able to care for her person."

Los Angeles conservatorship attorney Lisa MacCarley, who is not connected to Spears' case, told CNN that barring a specific objection, Judge Penny will likely terminate the conservatorship. California probate law does not require a medical or psychological evaluation of a conservatee in order to do so, MacCarley said.