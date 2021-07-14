Fans and activists are rallying in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, today as part of the viral #FreeBritney movement, which advocates for the singer's freedom from her 13-year conservatorship.

#FreeBritney supporters gathered as another court hearing in Britney Spears' legal battle takes place in Los Angeles, where Spears is expected to virtually attend. It's not clear if she will speak at today's hearing.

Spears last addressed the court on June 23, when she referred to her legal arrangement as "abusive." In a 20-minute speech, Spears said she has no control over her own privacy and is not allowed to manage her reproductive rights.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she said.

During Spears' June hearing, fans around the world also rallied in support. In the US, #FreeBritney fans gathered across the nation in cities such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City. Similarly, international support was shown in countries such as England, Norway and Germany.

Here's a look at the rallies unfolding today:

Supporters of pop star Britney Spears participate in a #FreeBritney rally at the Lincoln memorial on Wednesday, July 14, in Washington, DC.

Fans and supporters of Britney Spears gather outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, July 14, during a scheduled hearing in the Britney Spears guardianship case. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

People rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial protesting the conservatorship of Britney Spears on Wednesday, July 14, in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images