Fans and activists are rallying in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, today as part of the viral #FreeBritney movement, which advocates for the singer's freedom from her 13-year conservatorship.
#FreeBritney supporters gathered as another court hearing in Britney Spears' legal battle takes place in Los Angeles, where Spears is expected to virtually attend. It's not clear if she will speak at today's hearing.
Spears last addressed the court on June 23, when she referred to her legal arrangement as "abusive." In a 20-minute speech, Spears said she has no control over her own privacy and is not allowed to manage her reproductive rights.
"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she said.
During Spears' June hearing, fans around the world also rallied in support. In the US, #FreeBritney fans gathered across the nation in cities such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City. Similarly, international support was shown in countries such as England, Norway and Germany.
Here's a look at the rallies unfolding today: