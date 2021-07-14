Entertainment
Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

By Chloe Melas, Veronica Rocha, Fernando Alfonso III and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:01 p.m. ET, July 14, 2021
1 min ago

Here's what happened when Britney Spears addressed the court last month

From CNN's Chloe Melas

There's another court hearing for Britney Spears' conservatorship case today, and she's expected to call in. Previously, Spears addressed the court on June 23, pleading her case to have the longstanding arrangement lifted.

Here's what went down in that hearing:

  • Fans rally support: Spears fans and activists gathered in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles as part of a “#FreeBritney” rally. Other similar rallies were scheduled across the country and internationally. Those attending hoped to bring an end to Britney Spears’ conservatorship case, which leaves Spears' father, Jamie Spears, in control of her $60 million estate.
  • Britney pears, in her own words: Britney Spears requested to address Judge Brenda Penny to speak out about the arrangement. The singer attended the hearing virtually by phone. She spoke more than 20 minutes as she read from a letter, saying  "I've told the world I'm happy and OK ... I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep."
  • On her family: Britney Spears said, "A lot has happened since two years ago...the last time I was in court," she began. "I haven't been back to court in a long time because I don't think I was heard on any level when I came to court the last time." Spears went on to say that she felt she had been forced to go on tour in 2018 and perform in Las Vegas during her residency. In response to her remarks, Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears told CNN, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
  • On medication: The singer said that she was put on lithium against her will. "I felt drunk. I couldn't even stick up for myself. I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my home to monitor me while I was on this medication that I didn't want to be on to begin with." Lithium is commonly used to treat bipolar disorder, which often causes episodes of depression and mania, a feeling of uncontrolled irritability or excitement. It can also be used to treat depression. In court, Spears did not mention any possible medical condition.
  • On starting a family: Britney Spears said that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," she said. "I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children, any more children."
  • Pleading with the court: Britney Spears pleaded with a judge to take her concerns seriously regarding her court-ordered conservatorship. "The last time I spoke to you...made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying," Spears said. "I want to be heard. I'm telling you this again so that maybe you understand the depth and degree and the damage...I want and deserve changes going forward."

Read more about the court hearing on June 23 here.

3 min ago

Before this hearing, a judge denied Britney Spears' request to remove her father as conservator

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus, Chloe Melas and Kelly McCleary

A hearing in Britney Spears' conservatorship case is scheduled in California today. But late last month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the motion to remove Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate.

This decision from Judge Brenda Penny came one week after the singer addressed the court on June 23. However, the decision to deny the motion was a result of a November 2020 request which asked the court to add Bessemer Trust to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer's father.

The judge did not consider the allegations made in the June hearing.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the court filing states.

22 min ago

These celebrities have rallied behind Britney Spears

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus, Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas

After breaking her silence last month, Britney Spears received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities.

Spears' former boyfriend, singer and actor Justin Timberlake, took to social media to stand with her, saying, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time."

And that's exactly what stars, such as Mariah Carey, Andy Cohen, Christina Aguilera, Sarah Jessica Parker and Brandy, did on Twitter.

Madonna posted a throwback photo of herself in a shirt that read "Britney Spears" to her Instagram stories with the caption: "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

Here are some celebrity tweets:

  • Mariah Carey:
  • Andy Cohen
  • Christina Aguilera
  • Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Brandy
  • Justin Timberlake:

41 min ago

ACLU files amicus brief in Britney Spears' conservatorship case

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed an amicus brief with the Los Angeles County Superior Court this week, asking the court to allow Britney Spears to choose her own attorney in her nearly 13-year conservatorship.

"Ms. Spears has indicated her desire to select her own attorney, and amici urge this Court to ensure that Ms. Spears has the right to make this selection herself, with access to adequate information, and with neutral supports, if she so wishes," the ACLU wrote in its filing, obtained by CNN. "Amici submit this brief to emphasize the importance – under California law, and under California and United States – of protecting a conservatee’s right to select an attorney whom she trusts to advocate zealously for her expressed interests."

Britney Spears has been under a court-ordered conservatorship since 200 and has been represented by court-appointed counsel Samuel Ingham for the entirety of the arrangement. In a hearing last month, Spears called the conservatorship "abusive" and said she would like to have the ability to select her own attorney. Ingham filed a petition to resign last week.

In its filing, the ACLU also advocated for the singer to have the tools and support she needs to select her counsel in the case, "including information and confidential access to communication mechanisms such as telephone, internet, and videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom or Skype." 

Another hearing is scheduled today for the conservatorship in Los Angeles.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to this reporting.

50 min ago

Here's a timeline of Britney Spears' case

From CNN's Chloe Melas and Alyssa Kraus

The second court hearing since Britney Spears broke her silence over her conservatorship will take place today.

While we wait, here's a look back at how the case has unfolded over the past 13 years:

  • January 2008: Britney Spears was hospitalized twice. The first incident occurred in early January, when she underwent drug and alcohol testing and a psychiatric evaluation after a custody dispute at her home. The second hospitalization occurred in late January, and she was released nearly one week later.
  • October 2008: Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was permanently appointed as a joint conservator of his daughter’s estate, along with attorney Andrew Wallet. This decision came after a series of personal issues played out publicly for the singer. However, in 2019, Wallet resigned and Jamie Spears became the sole conservator of Britney Spears’ $60 million estate.
  • November 2018: Jamie Spears was hospitalized for intestinal issues. He spends 28 days at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas before continuing recovery at home.
  • September 2019: Jodi Montgomery temporarily filled the role as conservator, overseeing her health and medical decisions.
  • August 2020: Britney Spears' former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, requested Jamie Spears be removed as conservator of the singer's estate and requested a judge enlist Bessemer Trust, a wealth and investment management firm, to oversee Britney's estate. In November, the judge declined to remove Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney's estate but appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator.
  • December 2020: CNN obtained court documents in which Ingham said the singer would not perform again as long as her father remained in control of her fortune. 
  • February 2021: The New York Times debuted a documentary spotlighting Spears' conservatorship called, "Framing Britney Spears." It sparks international interest into the ongoing conservatorship, with many calling on it to end via the viral #FreeBritney movement.
  • March 2021: Ingham requested that Jamie Spears be permanently replaced by Montgomery as conservator. In a filing obtained by CNN, Ingham cites an order filed on Oct. 10, 2014 that determined Britney Spears had an "incapacity to consent to any form of medical treatment" as the reason why Montgomery should take over full conservatorship.
  • April 2021: Ingham announced that "Britney wants to address the court directly," and a hearing was put on the schedule for June 23.
  • June 2021: Britney Spears appeared remotely in court and pleaded with a judge to take her concerns regarding her court-ordered conservatorship seriously. In her 20-minute address, the pop star petitioned to end the conservatorship, which she called "abusive." Among other claims, Britney Spears said she was put on medication against her will, was prevented from managing her own reproductive rights and was forced to work tirelessly on her music career. One week following the hearing, a judge denied a November 2020 request to remove her father from the conservatorship. This decision did not consider the singer's claims from a week prior.
  • July 2021: Both Britney Spears' longtime manager and her court-appointed attorney resigned from their positions after the singer spoke out. In addition, Britney Spears' mother asked the court to allow her daughter to choose her own attorney, adding that Britney Spears is in a different place compared to when the conservatorship began and that the singer is now able to care for herself.
1 hr 10 min ago

You've probably heard the word "conservatorship" a lot. Here's what it means.

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Britney Spears will virtually attend another court hearing about her conservatorship today. But what does that mean exactly? 

A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s finances, medical decisions and life choices. This decision is made when the person under the conservatorship is mentally or physically unable to care for themselves.

The appointed guardian in a conservatorship is referred to as a “conservator” – in Britney Spears’ case, it is her father, Jamie Spears. 

Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship was made permanent in October 2008. The singer has since called the arrangement "abusive" and pleaded with a judge to end the conservatorship altogether.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Britney Spears said.

However, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently denied a motion to remove Jamie Spears from his role as conservator. It is important to note that this decision was made in regard to a November 2020 request and did not consider the claims made by the singer in June.

1 hr 26 min ago

There's another court hearing in Britney Spears' conservatorship case soon

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Today, Britney Spears is expected to remotely attend another court hearing since breaking the silence over her conservatorship.

Spears told Judge Brenda Penny at the hearing last month that she wanted to hire her own attorney to advocate on her behalf. Today, Judge Penny is expected to consider the singer's request for new counsel, along with other petitions in the case. 

It's not clear whether Britney Spears will address the court again in today's hearing.

During a hearing on June 23, Spears pleaded to end her 13-year conservatorship, a legal decision which appoints a guardian to manage the finances, medical decisions and overall daily life of another person.

That was the first time she had addressed the court since her former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year. (Since that hearing, a judge denied the motion to remove the singer's father from his role as a conservator.)

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the arrangement.

"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she continued. 

During the June hearing, Spears pleaded with the judge to take her claims seriously. She said she had been placed on lithium, a medication for bipolar disorder which often causes episodes of depression and mania, against her will.

Britney Spears also said she was forced to tirelessly perform on tour, had no control over her own privacy and was not allowed to manage her reproductive rights.

"My family didn't do a God damn thing," she said. "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing."