Spears: "I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse"

An emotional Britney Spears told a Los Angeles County judge today that she would like to bring formal charges against her father Jamie over his role in the conservatorship.

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse,” said Spears, speaking to the court by phone, breaking down in tears at times.

“I want to press charges against my father today,” Spears said. “I want an investigation into my dad.”

The comments came after Spears told Judge Brenda Penny at a hearing last month that she wanted to hire her own attorney to advocate on her behalf, stating that she had been forced by her conservators to perform, take lithium and remain on birth control against her will.

Some background: A conservatorship is a legal arrangement that gives a court-appointed individual, known as the conservator, the power to handle the financial and/or personal affairs of another adult who has been deemed incapacitated.

There's been heightened interest in conservatorships since the February release of The New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which explores the singer's career and her court-ordered conservatorship, in place since 2008.

Though Spears' conservatorship is by far the most high-profile, an estimated 1.3 million adults in the US are under similarly restrictive arrangements, with guardians and conservators controlling at least $50 billion in assets, according to the US Department of Justice.