There's another court hearing in Britney Spears' conservatorship case soon

Today, Britney Spears is expected to remotely attend another court hearing since breaking the silence over her conservatorship.

Spears told Judge Brenda Penny at the hearing last month that she wanted to hire her own attorney to advocate on her behalf. Today, Judge Penny is expected to consider the singer's request for new counsel, along with other petitions in the case.

It's not clear whether Britney Spears will address the court again in today's hearing.

During a hearing on June 23, Spears pleaded to end her 13-year conservatorship, a legal decision which appoints a guardian to manage the finances, medical decisions and overall daily life of another person.

That was the first time she had addressed the court since her former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year. (Since that hearing, a judge denied the motion to remove the singer's father from his role as a conservator.)

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the arrangement.

"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she continued.

During the June hearing, Spears pleaded with the judge to take her claims seriously. She said she had been placed on lithium, a medication for bipolar disorder which often causes episodes of depression and mania, against her will.

Britney Spears also said she was forced to tirelessly perform on tour, had no control over her own privacy and was not allowed to manage her reproductive rights.

"My family didn't do a God damn thing," she said. "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing."