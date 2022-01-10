Actor and comedian Bob Saget's friends are paying their tributes after he was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was 65.

His "Full House" co-star Stamos expressed his grief over the loss of his friend and former colleague on Sunday.

"I am broken. I am gutted," Stamos wrote on Twitter. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Another co-star Dave Coulier also marked his former co-star's death on social media, posting a photo of the two holding hands and writing, "I'll never let go, brother. Love you."

Norman Lear also paid tribute to Saget on Sunday.

"Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny," Lear wrote on Twitter. "And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."

Fellow comedian and podcaster Marc Maron added, "Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad."

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried described his "shock" over the news, writing on Twitter, "I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."