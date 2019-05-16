'Big Bang Theory' finale viewer's guide

After a long and successful run, The Big Bang Theory is airing its final episode. For twelve years, we’ve watched Sheldon and the gang live their lives and they’ve entertained us with their antics.

As a research physicist, I’m often asked how accurately the show reflects my colleagues. The answer is, of course, not very well. But that’s not surprising.

TBBT is a television show and the characters are stereotypes that capture society's most outlandish perceptions of scientists. In real life, we are much like everyone else, with a variety of interests outside of work -- from my crazy friend who does Ironman competitions, to others who enjoy painting.

It’s probably true that scientists are more likely to relish some of the geekier facets of popular culture than the average person. I like Star Trek, for example – but in moderation. (I don’t own a uniform, attend conventions or speak Klingon.) Many of my colleagues have similar guilty pleasures, but this is true of everyone.

TBBT was never really about science, although we have my colleague David Saltzberg, who also has done research at both Fermilab and CERN, to thank for ensuring that Sheldon’s whiteboards were scientifically accurate. It was a show about a group of quirky people and their lives. It was fun, and it made science and scientists a little less intimidating. The characters made me laugh and I will be sorry to see them go.

When the final episode airs I’ll be on the couch watching -- just like my non-scientist friends. Just don’t take my spot…

Don Lincoln is a senior scientist at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. He is the author of "The Large Hadron Collider: The Extraordinary Story of the Higgs Boson and Other Stuff That Will Blow Your Mind." He also produces a series of science education videos. Follow him on Facebook. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his. View more opinion articles on CNN.