Actor Ryan Reynolds said the "world looks different" following Betty White's passing at age 99.

The actor said in a tweet that White "was great at defying expectation" and "managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough."

The two starred in the 2009 movie "The Proposal," and ever since, Reynolds had been publicly calling White his "ex-girlfriend."

The iconic actress responded in an interview with People, saying, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds responded with a tweet, joking, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

Reynolds is set to appear in a special movie event next month honoring what would have been White's 100th birthday

See Reynolds' tweet:

