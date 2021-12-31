Entertainment
1922-2021

Betty White dies at 99

Covid-19 and Omicron variant

Colorado wildfires

By Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:24 p.m. ET, December 31, 2021
1 min ago

Ryan Reynolds on Betty White: "She was great at defying expectation"

Actor Ryan Reynolds said the "world looks different" following Betty White's passing at age 99.

The actor said in a tweet that White "was great at defying expectation" and "managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough."

The two starred in the 2009 movie "The Proposal," and ever since, Reynolds had been publicly calling White his "ex-girlfriend."

The iconic actress responded in an interview with People, saying, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."

Reynolds responded with a tweet, joking, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

Reynolds is set to appear in a special movie event next month honoring what would have been White's 100th birthday

See Reynolds' tweet:

CNN's Marianne Garvey contributed reporting to this post. 

10 min ago

Betty White shared her secrets to happiness ahead of turning 100

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Betty White, a national treasure, was weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.

The award-winning actress spoke to People Magazine ahead of the milestone, saying, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing," White said.

White revealed a secret to her longevity, joking that she tries "to avoid anything green" in her diet.

"I think it's working," she quipped.

White has starred in series like "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" over the years and says she now lives a quieter life, playing crossword puzzles and card games, according to the magazine. She also loves to watch wildlife documentaries, "Jeopardy!" and golf.

But the key to her happiness, the actress and philanthropist said, is that she works to "always find the positive" in her life.

"I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said.

16 min ago

Actor Marlon Wayans says he thought White would "live forever"

Actor Marlon Wayans joined in a chorus of praise for the late Betty White, calling the actress "an inspiration of how to live this damn life."

Wayans shared his thoughts about the late "Golden Girls" star on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Read his post:

7 min ago

Ellen DeGeneres: "I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White"

Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Betty White speak onstage at The People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Betty White speak onstage at The People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres honored Betty White in a tweet, saying she is "grateful for every second" she got to spend with the former "Golden Girls" actress.

White appeared multiple times on DeGeneres' show.

See her tweet:

18 min ago

This was Betty White's last tweet

The last tweet actress Betty White sent before her death was about her upcoming 100th birthday and the People Magazine cover commemorating it.

The "Golden Girls" actress told the magazine that the key to her upbeat nature was being "born a cockeyed optimist."

White had 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

Read her last tweet:

19 min ago

Tributes begin to pour in following Betty White's death

Celebrities are mourning the death of Betty White on social media.

Here's a look at some tributes being shared so far:

Actor LeVar Burton

Actor Mario Lopez

Actor George Takei

Comedian Kathy Griffin 

Actor Henry Winkler

Journalist Dan Rather

Comedian Seth Myers

Comedian Andy Cohen

14 min ago

A look back at key moments from Betty White's career

Betty White poses with the Life Achievement Award in the press room at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010, in Los Angeles.
Betty White poses with the Life Achievement Award in the press room at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Betty White leaves behind a career in show business that spans more than 80 years.

She was nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy awards and won five. She was also nominated for one Grammy Award and won one.

Here's a look back at key moments from White's career.

  • 1940s - Has roles on several popular radio shows, including “Rin-Tin-Tin,” “This is Your FBI” and “The Great Gildersleeve.”
  • 1949 - Lands her first role on television on “Hollywood on Television,” a live daily show.
  • 1975 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
  • 1976 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
  • 1985-1992 - Plays Rose Nyland on “The Golden Girls.”
  • 1986 - Wins Emmy for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series for “The Golden Girls.”
  • 1995 - Is inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.
  • 1996 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “The John Larroquette Show.”
  • Jan. 23, 2010 - Is presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.
  • May 8, 2010 - Hosts “Saturday Night Live.”
  • Aug. 21, 2010 - Wins a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her guest host spot on “Saturday Night Live.”
  • 2010-2015 - Plays Elka Ostrovsky on “Hot in Cleveland.”
  • Feb. 12, 2012 - Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling) for “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t).”
  • Dec. 2013 - Earns the Guinness World Record for Longest TV Career for a female entertainer (74 years).
  • April 26, 2015 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
  • Sept. 17, 2018 - Is honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards for her more than 80 years in show business.

Read more about White here.

34 min ago

Betty White was turning 100 next month

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Betty White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, was set to turn 100 on Jan. 17 and was inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration."

The movie, made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, follows White in her day-to-day life, including behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and taking viewers to her actual birthday party.

A star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt join her.

22 min ago

Betty White, beloved actress, dead at 99

From CNN's Megan Thomas

(Herb Ball/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)
(Herb Ball/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

Betty White, the self-described "lucky old broad" whose sweetly sarcastic senior citizen characters were a beloved fixture on TV shows and movies such as "The Golden Girls," "Boston Legal" and "Hot in Cleveland," died Friday, her longtime agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People magazine.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." 

At 99, White was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.