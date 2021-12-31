A look back at key moments from Betty White's career

Betty White poses with the Life Achievement Award in the press room at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Betty White leaves behind a career in show business that spans more than 80 years.

She was nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy awards and won five. She was also nominated for one Grammy Award and won one.

Here's a look back at key moments from White's career.

1940s - Has roles on several popular radio shows, including “Rin-Tin-Tin,” “This is Your FBI” and “The Great Gildersleeve.”

1949 - Lands her first role on television on "Hollywood on Television," a live daily show.

1975 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

1976 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

1985-1992 - Plays Rose Nyland on "The Golden Girls."

1986 - Wins Emmy for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series for "The Golden Girls."

1995 - Is inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

1996 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for "The John Larroquette Show."

Jan. 23, 2010 - Is presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

May 8, 2010 - Hosts "Saturday Night Live."

Aug. 21, 2010 - Wins a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her guest host spot on "Saturday Night Live."

2010-2015 - Plays Elka Ostrovsky on "Hot in Cleveland."

Feb. 12, 2012 - Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling) for "If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't)."

Dec. 2013 - Earns the Guinness World Record for Longest TV Career for a female entertainer (74 years).

April 26, 2015 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Sept. 17, 2018 - Is honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards for her more than 80 years in show business.

