1922-2021

Covid-19 and Omicron variant

Colorado wildfires

By Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:24 p.m. ET, December 31, 2021
14 min ago

A look back at key moments from Betty White's career

Betty White poses with the Life Achievement Award in the press room at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Betty White leaves behind a career in show business that spans more than 80 years.

She was nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy awards and won five. She was also nominated for one Grammy Award and won one.

Here's a look back at key moments from White's career.

  • 1940s - Has roles on several popular radio shows, including “Rin-Tin-Tin,” “This is Your FBI” and “The Great Gildersleeve.”
  • 1949 - Lands her first role on television on “Hollywood on Television,” a live daily show.
  • 1975 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
  • 1976 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
  • 1985-1992 - Plays Rose Nyland on “The Golden Girls.”
  • 1986 - Wins Emmy for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series for “The Golden Girls.”
  • 1995 - Is inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.
  • 1996 - Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “The John Larroquette Show.”
  • Jan. 23, 2010 - Is presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.
  • May 8, 2010 - Hosts “Saturday Night Live.”
  • Aug. 21, 2010 - Wins a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her guest host spot on “Saturday Night Live.”
  • 2010-2015 - Plays Elka Ostrovsky on “Hot in Cleveland.”
  • Feb. 12, 2012 - Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling) for “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t).”
  • Dec. 2013 - Earns the Guinness World Record for Longest TV Career for a female entertainer (74 years).
  • April 26, 2015 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
  • Sept. 17, 2018 - Is honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards for her more than 80 years in show business.

Read more about White here.

34 min ago

Betty White was turning 100 next month

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Betty White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, was set to turn 100 on Jan. 17 and was inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration."

The movie, made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, follows White in her day-to-day life, including behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and taking viewers to her actual birthday party.

A star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt join her.

22 min ago

Betty White, beloved actress, dead at 99

From CNN's Megan Thomas

(Herb Ball/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

Betty White, the self-described "lucky old broad" whose sweetly sarcastic senior citizen characters were a beloved fixture on TV shows and movies such as "The Golden Girls," "Boston Legal" and "Hot in Cleveland," died Friday, her longtime agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People magazine.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." 

At 99, White was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.