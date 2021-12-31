President Biden calls Betty White a "cultural icon who will be sorely missed"

White was honored for her more than 80 years in show business, including several decades in television.
“Somebody said something the other day about first lady of television, and I took it as a big compliment,” White said. “Then came the punchline, ‘And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, and she said, ‘first lady, she’s that old. She was the first one way back.’”
White, who starred on hit shows like “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” was also poignant.
“Little did I dream then, that I would be here and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business and that you are still putting up with me,” White said. “I am thanking you. It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”
She got the crowd laughing again with a joke about “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels.
“I want to thank Lorne Michaels, not only this tonight but all the wonderful things he has done with me, no for me,” White quipped. “All I can say is it’s such a blessed business to be in and how lucky can be I be and how much I say thank you to each and every one of you.”
Ryan Reynolds on Betty White: "She was great at defying expectation"
Actor Ryan Reynolds said the "world looks different" following Betty White's passing at age 99.
The actor said in a tweet that White "was great at defying expectation" and "managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough."
The two starred in the 2009 movie "The Proposal," and ever since, Reynolds had been publicly calling White his "ex-girlfriend."
The iconic actress responded in an interview with People, saying, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One."
Reynolds responded with a tweet, joking, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."
Reynolds is set to appear in a special movie event next month honoring what would have been White's 100th birthday
Betty White shared her secrets to happiness ahead of turning 100
Betty White, a national treasure, was weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
The award-winning actress spoke to People Magazine ahead of the milestone, saying, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing," White said.
White revealed a secret to her longevity, joking that she tries "to avoid anything green" in her diet.
"I think it's working," she quipped.
White has starred in series like "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" over the years and says she now lives a quieter life, playing crossword puzzles and card games, according to the magazine. She also loves to watch wildlife documentaries, "Jeopardy!" and golf.
But the key to her happiness, the actress and philanthropist said, is that she works to "always find the positive" in her life.
"I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said.
Actor Marlon Wayans says he thought White would "live forever"
Actor Marlon Wayans joined in a chorus of praise for the late Betty White, calling the actress "an inspiration of how to live this damn life."
Wayans shared his thoughts about the late "Golden Girls" star on Facebook Friday afternoon.
Ellen DeGeneres: "I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White"
Fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres honored Betty White in a tweet, saying she is "grateful for every second" she got to spend with the former "Golden Girls" actress.