The funeral for Aretha Franklin began around 10:40 a.m. ET. An uplifting musical tribute by the "Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir" kicked things off and received a standing ovation.

A few moments later a procession of members of the Detroit Police Force, clergy and family members made their way down the center aisle of the New Bethel Baptist Church towards Franklin's open casket.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton are among those sitting on the stage. Each of them are expected to speak during the service.