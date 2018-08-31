Aretha Franklin's farewell and funeralBy Chloe Melas, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Aretha Franklin's funeral has officially begun
From CNN's Chloe Melas
The funeral for Aretha Franklin began around 10:40 a.m. ET. An uplifting musical tribute by the "Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir" kicked things off and received a standing ovation.
A few moments later a procession of members of the Detroit Police Force, clergy and family members made their way down the center aisle of the New Bethel Baptist Church towards Franklin's open casket.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton are among those sitting on the stage. Each of them are expected to speak during the service.
The Welsh Guard pays tribute to the "Queen of Soul"
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
The Band of the Welsh Guards, famous for their red tunics and bearskin, performed a tribute to Aretha Franklin during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace this morning.
Tourists flocking to the iconic London location were treated to a version of the 1967 Aretha Franklin hit “Respect.”
Aretha Franklin's funeral dress is gold
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Aretha Franklin is wearing a long sequin gold gown and gold high-heels to match her gold casket for today's funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple.
Take a look at the program for Aretha Franklin's funeral
The more than five-hour funeral service is expected to be filled with musical performances and tributes for the legendary singer Aretha Franklin.
Here are a few of the speeches and performances we are expecting:
- Former President Bill Clinton will deliver remarks. Others expected to speak include former US Attorney General Eric Holder, the Rev. Al Sharpton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rep. Brenda Lawrence.
- A eulogy by Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., pastor of Salem Baptist Church.
- Remarks will be delivered by local and state officials, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones, City Council member JoAnn Watson, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.
- Franklin's family will speak. Her niece, Sabrina Owens, will deliver Franklin's obituary; and Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie and Jordan Franklin will pay tribute to her legacy. Edward Franklin will perform a family musical tribute.
- There will be speeches by Franklin's famous friends, including actor and director Tyler Perry, actress Cicely Tyson, music producer Clive Davis, singer Smokey Robinson and Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Thomas.
- A slew of musical tributes by Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, the Clark Sisters, The Williams Brothers and Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Alice McAllister Tillman, Audrey DuBois Harris, Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Chaka Khan, Ron Isley, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams, Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists and Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.
The Clintons just arrived to a standing ovation
President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton just walked into the sanctuary to a standing ovation. Bill Clinton is expected to speak just after noon.
Why pink Cadillacs are lining the streets in honor of Franklin
From CNN's Oscar Holland
Dozens of pink Cadillac owners are paying a special tribute to the "Queen of Soul" by lining up their cars in Detroit for her funeral.
The tribute: These classic car owners are honoring Franklin's 1985 hit single "Freeway of Love" -- specifically the verse "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac."
The display is being organized by Crisette Ellis, whose husband, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, serves as pastor at the Greater Grace Temple, where the funeral will be held. Ellis told NPR that the idea was inspired by the way police line up their vehicles to honor fallen officers.
Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross are greeting attendees as they arrive
From CNN's Lisa France
Projected on the walls on either side of the sanctuary this morning are the words, “A Celebration Fit For The Queen.” And indeed it was.
The Queen of Soul was dressed all in gold.
In the church lobby beautiful floral arrangements from famous friends including Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross greeted attendees as soon as they walked in.
Early arrivals included Omarosa, Jennifer Holliday and Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the mood in the church was respectful and almost celebratory as people greeted each other with hugs.
The crowds filed past Franklin’s open casket and were directed to not linger.
Outside, a big screen was set up at a gas station up the street so fans could watch the service there, too.
These superstar singers will perform at Franklin's funeral
From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez
Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those performing at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
Other artists who are set to perform include:
Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Pastor Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Bishop Marvin Sapp The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, classical artist Audrey DuBois Harris, soprano Alice McAllister Tillman, Franklin's son Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, according to an official press release.
Holliday told CNN last week that she "idolized" Franklin her "whole life."
Other tributes: Music producer Clive Davis is planning a tribute concert to honor the singer that will take place in November at Madison Square Garden.
Today, Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest
Aretha Franklin, whose gospel-rooted singing and bluesy yet expansive delivery earned her the title "the Queen of Soul," will be remembered at her funeral beginning at 10 a.m. ET at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple. It's scheduled to last five hours -- but could go longer.
Franklin died Aug. 16 at her home in Detroit, Michigan, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
The service will conclude a week of events in Franklin's beloved city of Detroit, which has included her body lying in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History so fans could pay their respects.
Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.