Leonel Mendez/CNN

Dozens of pink Cadillac owners are paying a special tribute to the "Queen of Soul" by lining up their cars in Detroit for her funeral.

The tribute: These classic car owners are honoring Franklin's 1985 hit single "Freeway of Love" -- specifically the verse "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac."

The display is being organized by Crisette Ellis, whose husband, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, serves as pastor at the Greater Grace Temple, where the funeral will be held. Ellis told NPR that the idea was inspired by the way police line up their vehicles to honor fallen officers.

Watch: