Rev. Jesse Jackson recounts Aretha Franklin's rise out of the civil rights era

Rev. Jesse Jackson, a longtime friend of Aretha Franklin's, gave his much anticipated eulogy during her funeral service on Friday, in which he spoke of hearing her voice when she was just 14 and how he knew she had "perhaps the most remarkable voice that the world has ever heard."

Jackson, the civil rights icon, connected Franklin's rise to the South and the ugly racial history of America, and told how it informed her music and cemented her ties to her community.

"Aretha was our queen, she belonged and belongs to us," he said. And later, "Aretha came out of the bowels of our struggle."

Jackson also spoke about the importance of voting in elections, and said that if anyone left the sanctuary not registered to vote, "you will dishonor Aretha."

After all, Michigan was won by President Trump by just a few thousand votes, Jackson said, noting that 100,000 Detroit residents were unregistered.

"We have long lines to celebrate death and short lines for voting ... Long lines at the death of the icons and short lines for voting, something is missing."

Watch: