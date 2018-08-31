Aretha Franklin's farewell and funeralBy Chloe Melas, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Rev. Jesse Jackson recounts Aretha Franklin's rise out of the civil rights era
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Rev. Jesse Jackson, a longtime friend of Aretha Franklin's, gave his much anticipated eulogy during her funeral service on Friday, in which he spoke of hearing her voice when she was just 14 and how he knew she had "perhaps the most remarkable voice that the world has ever heard."
Jackson, the civil rights icon, connected Franklin's rise to the South and the ugly racial history of America, and told how it informed her music and cemented her ties to her community.
"Aretha was our queen, she belonged and belongs to us," he said. And later, "Aretha came out of the bowels of our struggle."
Jackson also spoke about the importance of voting in elections, and said that if anyone left the sanctuary not registered to vote, "you will dishonor Aretha."
After all, Michigan was won by President Trump by just a few thousand votes, Jackson said, noting that 100,000 Detroit residents were unregistered.
"We have long lines to celebrate death and short lines for voting ... Long lines at the death of the icons and short lines for voting, something is missing."
Watch:
Chaka Khan sings "I'm Going Up Yonder"
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Chaka Khan was one of several high-profile performers who paid tribute to the "Queen of Soul" at her funeral.
Khan sang "I'm Going Up Yonder," originally sung by Tramaine Hawkins in 1994. Some of the lyrics include:
"I'm goin' up yonder/To be with my Lord/I can take the pain/The heartaches they bring/The comfort in knowing/I'll soon be gone."
Judge Mathis: Franklin told me to "sock it to 'em" over Flint water crisis
The last conversation TV show Judge Greg Mathis had with Aretha Franklin was about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where cost-cutting measures led to tainted drinking water that contained lead and other toxins.
They talked about how the distribution of bottled water had stopped in Flint. Mathis said he planned to visit Flint, but that he had some reservations because they called him out the last time he went there.
Franklin, he said, prodded him, saying, "You're supposed to be from Detroit. What are you scared of?"
When he finally agreed to go to Flint, Mathis said her last words to him were, "Yeah Greg, you go back up there and sock it to 'em."
Mathis went on to say that in honor of Franklin he is going to Flint to "sock to 'em, sock it to 'em, sock it to 'em."
Rev. James Holley: "I was with Aretha when she passed"
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Rev. James Holley, retired pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, said during his eulogy that he was with Aretha Franklin at her bedside when she died, like he had done with other members of her family.
"I was with her when she passed. I'm a blessed man, because of my relationship with the family. I love me Aretha. I really loved me some Aretha, and Aretha loved her some Jim Holley.
Bill Clinton ends Aretha Franklin tribute with his smartphone and a microphone
President Bill Clinton ended his remarks at Aretha Franklin's funeral by letting the singer speak for herself.
Clinton first praised the values and virtues Franklin lived by and said, "She cared about broken people."
He continued: "She cared about people who were disappointed. She cared about people who didn't succeed as much as she did."
Clinton then put his phone to the microphone and played Franklin's 1968 hit "Think," which features Franklin singing about freedom.
Watch:
Bill Clinton: Hillary and I "started out as like Aretha groupies"
President Bill Clinton spoke about how, before he and Hillary Clinton were president and first lady, before she was a senator, a secretary of state, "we started out as like Aretha groupies or something."
"When we are getting out of college is when she finally got her big breakthroughs. It's one thing I want to say to the people in the audience. She had the voice of generation, maybe the voice of a century," he said.
Clinton added that she lived with courage, with faith, and with power. "I just loved her," he said.
Eric Holder: "Aretha Franklin has always been a part of my life"
Former US Attorney General Eric Holder, speaking at Aretha Franklin's funeral, described the music icon as that "rare queen who never lost the common touch."
Franklin, he said, never forgot where she came from and who she was reaching to.
"In her voice was shared the joys, sadness, pain and faith of a people," Holder said. "Through the power of her artistry, her voice became universal for all people. You felt that in her music."
For those reasons, Holder said Franklin was always a part of his life.
"Aretha Franklin has always been a part of my life," Holder said. "I think all of us can truly, truly can say that."
Funeral-goers shout "we got your back" to Rep. Maxine Waters at Aretha Franklin's funeral
Rep. Maxine Waters was asked to stand up at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.
Bishop Charles H. Ellis III said she has been “attacked like never before” and called her a strong black woman.
Waters stood up and blew the crowd a kiss as they shouted, “We got your back!”
Read President George W. Bush’s letter to Franklin's family
From CNN's Deborah Doft
Barbara Sampson read a letter from President George W. Bush during today's funeral service.
"I am proud to have met Aretha and am grateful that her music will continue to bring joy to millions for generations to come," he wrote.
Bush presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian award — to Franklin on Nov. 9, 2005.
Here's his full letter:
To the family of Aretha L. Franklin,
Laura and I are deeply saddened by the loss of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Our hearts ache for you and our prayers are with you. Aretha was a woman of achievement with a deep character and loving heart. She made important and lasting contributions to American music with her gospel-inspired style and distinctive voice. Her remarkable talent helped shape our nation's artistic and cultural heritage and in 2005, it was my privilege to honor her with our country’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I am proud to have met Aretha and am grateful that her music will continue to bring joy to millions for generations to come. As you remember and honor Aretha’s life, may the Almighty comfort you in your grief and sustain you during this difficult time. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathy. May God bless you.
George W. Bush