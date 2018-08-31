Bill Clinton: Hillary and I "started out as like Aretha groupies"

President Bill Clinton spoke about how, before he and Hillary Clinton were president and first lady, before she was a senator, a secretary of state, "we started out as like Aretha groupies or something."

"When we are getting out of college is when she finally got her big breakthroughs. It's one thing I want to say to the people in the audience. She had the voice of generation, maybe the voice of a century," he said.

Clinton added that she lived with courage, with faith, and with power. "I just loved her," he said.