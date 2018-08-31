Georgetown professor slams Trump: "She worked above you. She worked beyond you"

Isiah Thomas, a former NBA player with the Detroit Pistons and longtime friend of Aretha Franklin's, spoke of how she welcomed him to Detroit with open arms, taught him how to deal with celebrity, to pay his bills, and most of all, how she was always a strong, constant presence for his mother -- even before the two women met.

Growing up, "The music, 'I Say a Little Prayer for You,' meant a lot to us," Thomas said, telling a story how his mother would hum the lyrics in the kitchen while his father was out of a job.

Later, when Franklin would sit next to his mother at Pistons' games, Thomas would look up at them and "wonder if they knew how many nights they got my mom through and how many tears she shed listening to Aretha's music."

He added: "And to have my mom sitting right next to Aretha in the stadium was such a powerful and inspiring moment for me."