Ariana Grande performs Franklin's hit "Natural Woman"

Vincent Street wipes down the casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Aretha Franklin's niece Sabrina Owens said she drew inspiration from the various parts of her aunt's life to aid in the planning for Franklin's funeral.

Franklin's songs and appearances with Martin Luther King Jr. helped to make her one of the faces of the Civil Rights Movement and her niece said she thought of Detroit's first black mayor, Coleman A. Young, and civil rights icon Rosa Parks' services when she decided to have Franklin lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

A tribute concert that was held Thursday celebrated her dedication to the industry she inhabited for more than six decades, and Owens said the funeral service itself will pay homage to Franklin's gospel roots and her love of church.

So how are they holding it all together and getting it all done? Owens said it's all come together with a bit of divine assistance.