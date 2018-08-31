Chaka Khan sings "I'm Going Up Yonder"

The last conversation TV show Judge Greg Mathis had with Aretha Franklin was about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where cost-cutting measures led to tainted drinking water that contained lead and other toxins.

They talked about how the distribution of bottled water had stopped in Flint. Mathis said he planned to visit Flint, but that he had some reservations because they called him out the last time he went there.

Franklin, he said, prodded him, saying, "You're supposed to be from Detroit. What are you scared of?"

When he finally agreed to go to Flint, Mathis said her last words to him were, "Yeah Greg, you go back up there and sock it to 'em."

Mathis went on to say that in honor of Franklin he is going to Flint to "sock to 'em, sock it to 'em, sock it to 'em."