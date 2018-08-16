Aretha Franklin is deadBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
"Salute to the Queen": Today's performers are tweeting tributes to a legend
Artists and performers are tweeting tributes to the legendary Aretha Franklin.
Here are some of today's musicians remembering Franklin:
John Legend: "Salute to the Queen"
Lenny Kravitz: "RESPECT!"
Ricky Martin: "We love you"
Lin-Manuel Miranda: "Thank you for the music"
Kelly Rowland: "Rest peacefully queen"
Bill and Hillary Clinton: She was "one of America's greatest national treasures"
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said they are mourning the loss of their friend, Aretha Franklin.
In a statement, the Clintons said Franklin was "elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry."
Read their statement:
Hillary and I mourn the loss of our friend Aretha Franklin, one of America's greatest national treasures. For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry. Aretha’s first music school was the church and her performances were powered by what she learned there. I'll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations, and for the chance to be there for what sadly turned out to be her final performance last November at a benefit supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS. She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music. Our hearts go out to her family and her countless fans.
Recording Academy remembers Franklin as an "incomparable artist" with distinctive sound
The Recording Academy just released a statement remembering Aretha Franklin.
“Aretha Franklin was an incomparable artist who came to be recognized as one of the most profound voices in music. Known universally as the Queen of Soul, she solidified her legendary status in the late 1960s with chart-topping recordings that included "Respect," "A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like)," and "Think." During her six-decade career Aretha earned 44 GRAMMY® nominations, 18 GRAMMY Awards, and was recognized by the Recording Academy™ on several occasions for her remarkable accomplishments as an artist and philanthropist. We were privileged to honor her with the Recording Academy's GRAMMY Legend Award in 1991, the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994, and as the 2008 MusiCares® Person of the Year for her extraordinary artistic achievements and charitable efforts. Her distinctive sound, unforgettable recordings, and giving spirit will continue to be celebrated worldwide. Aretha will be dearly missed, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”
She died of advanced pancreatic cancer
Aretha Franklin died of advanced pancreatic cancer, her publicist said.
Her cause of death was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips, her publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said. Phillips works at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit.
She died Thursday morning at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin was surrounded by family and loved ones.
Aretha Franklin's family: "We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family"
From CNN’s Carolyn Sung
Aretha Franklin's publicist Gwendolyn Quinn just released a statement from her on the singer's death.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.
Here's the full statement:
In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.
We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.
Aretha Franklin dead at age 76
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Aretha Franklin, whose gospel-rooted singing and bluesy yet expansive delivery earned her the title "the Queen of Soul," died this morning, a source close to the family said Thursday. She was 76.
Franklin died at her home surrounded by family and friends, the source said.
Earlier this week a source close to Franklin said she was in hospice care at her home.