Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said they are mourning the loss of their friend, Aretha Franklin.

In a statement, the Clintons said Franklin was "elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry."

Read their statement:

Hillary and I mourn the loss of our friend Aretha Franklin, one of America's greatest national treasures. For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry. Aretha’s first music school was the church and her performances were powered by what she learned there. I'll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations, and for the chance to be there for what sadly turned out to be her final performance last November at a benefit supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS. She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music. Our hearts go out to her family and her countless fans.