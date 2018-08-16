Remembering Aretha FranklinBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Gospel singer CeCe Winans: "There will never be another Aretha Franklin"
From CNN's Anisa Husain
Gospel singer CeCe Winans remembered music legend Aretha Franklin's dedication to Detroit and her roots in church music.
In a statement, Winans said Franklin "left a mark that cannot be erased."
Read her statement:
“There will never be another Aretha Franklin. Her imprint on the music culture has left a mark that cannot be erased. With all of her success she never forgot Detroit or her roots in the church and gospel music. Many have stood on her shoulders and the entertainment world owes a lot to this incredible gift. My prayers are with the family!”
12 things you need to know about Aretha Franklin
Music legend Aretha Franklin once entertained the idea of becoming a judge on "American Idol" and had her own record label.
Here are a few other things you might not have know about Franklin:
- She had a four-octave vocal range.
- The singer/songwriter was a self-taught pianist, who learned without knowing how to read music.
- She sang her first solo at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit in 1954.
- Franklin was extremely private, she rarely discusses her personal life or her father's death. Her father was shot by burglars in 1979 and remained in a coma until his death in 1984. Rev. Jesse Jackson presided over his funeral.
- Due to an in-flight turbulence incident in 1982, she has an extreme fear of flying.
- Franklin performed at the inaugurations of three presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
- Franklin, a high school dropout, has two honorary doctorates of music, from Berklee College of Music and Yale University.
- She achieved a milestone in music history in 2015 by becoming the first female to earn her 100th hit on Billboard's Hot R&B song chart with "Rolling in the Deep (The Aretha Version)."
- Franklin once substituted for an ailing Luciano Pavarotti at the 1998 Grammy Awards. She performed "Nessun Dorma" by Puccini, unrehearsed.
- She appeared in "The Blues Brothers" and in the sequel "The Blues Brothers 2000."
- Franklin sang "Amazing Grace" at the Festival of Families, one of the events sponsored by the Vatican for Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia.
- She announced last year that she was retiring from performing in concert after the release of one more album.
Watch Aretha Franklin sing at President Obama's inauguration
Music legend Aretha Franklin's performance at former President Barack Obama's inauguration in January 2009 captured a historic moment in America — the US had just elected its first African-American president.
Franklin belted "My Country 'Tis of Thee" as Obama, his family and others watched.
While the performance riveted onlookers, Franklin later went on to tell then-CNN host Larry King that she was not pleased with her singing. She said the cold weather affected her voice.
And about that hat: Franklin told King she got the bow-style hat at a millinery in Detroit.
Watch a portion of her performance:
Fans lay flowers at Aretha Franklin's star in Hollywood
Fans flocked to the Hollywood Walk of Fame today to pay tribute to the late music legend Aretha Franklin.
Flowers, photographs and other mementos adorned Franklin's star in Hollywood, California.
She got the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005
Aretha Franklin was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush in November 2005.
Here's how the Bush administration described Franklin's honor at the time:
"The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin has recorded more than 20 number-one singles and revolutionized American music. Her instantly recognizable voice has captivated listeners ever since she toured with her father's gospel revue in the 1950s. She is among our Nation's greatest musical artists and has captured the hearts of millions of Americans. The United States honors Aretha Franklin for her lifetime of achievement and for helping to shape our Nation's artistic and cultural heritage."
The legendary singer was also named a winner of the National Medal of Arts by the National Endowment for the Arts in September 1999.
Oprah: "We'll miss you Queen"
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to legendary singer Aretha Franklin by sharing a photograph of the pair with the caption, "We'll miss you Queen."
The photo appeared to be taken on the set of her award-winning "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
Read Winfrey's tweet:
President Trump: Aretha Franklin's "legacy will thrive and inspire"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Sarah Westwood
At the start of his cabinet meeting today, President Trump offered his “warmest best wishes and sympathies” to the family of Aretha Franklin.
He described her as a person he knew well and who worked for him. Trump also said her “legacy will thrive and inspire” many generations.
Franklin has performed at several Trump properties, including Trump Castle and Trump Taj Mahal.
Here's Trump's full remarks:
"I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific — Aretha Franklin — on her passing. She brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used to well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family."
Smokey Robinson: "My longest friend in this world went home"
Singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson remembered Aretha Franklin as his "longest friend in this world."
The Obamas: Aretha Franklin "helped us feel more connected to each other"
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama just released a statement on the passing of music legend Aretha Franklin.
Franklin performed at Obama's inauguration in January 2009.
Read the Obamas' statement:
"America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring. Born in Memphis and raised in Detroit, Aretha Franklin grew up performing gospel songs in her father’s congregation. For more than six decades since, every time she sang, we were all graced with a glimpse of the divine. Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade — our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance. Aretha may have passed on to a better place, but the gift of her music remains to inspire us all. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. Michelle and I send our prayers and warmest sympathies to her family and all those moved by her song."
Barack Obama followed up the statement with this tweet: