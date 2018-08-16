Gospel singer CeCe Winans: "There will never be another Aretha Franklin"

Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the inauguration of President Barack Obama at the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2009. Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the inauguration of President Barack Obama at the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2009. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Music legend Aretha Franklin's performance at former President Barack Obama's inauguration in January 2009 captured a historic moment in America — the US had just elected its first African-American president.

Franklin belted "My Country 'Tis of Thee" as Obama, his family and others watched.

While the performance riveted onlookers, Franklin later went on to tell then-CNN host Larry King that she was not pleased with her singing. She said the cold weather affected her voice.

"I was delighted and thrilled to be there. That was the most important thing, not so much the performance, but just to be there and to see this great man go into office — the promise of tomorrow coming to pass," she said at the time.

And about that hat: Franklin told King she got the bow-style hat at a millinery in Detroit.

Watch a portion of her performance: