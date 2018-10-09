The American Music Awards 2018By Brian Ries, Chloe Melas and Lisa France, CNN
Comedian Billy Eichner used his time on stage to encourage young people to vote
From CNN's Sophie Tatum
Calling it "the biggest election of our lifetime," comedian Billy Eichner told viewers watching the American Music Awards that it's the final day in several states to register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6.
"Don't let anyone tell you your vote won't count. It counts. It does," Eichner said, also giving a shout out to Taylor Swift who recently posted on Instagram about the upcoming election, directing people to register at vote.gov (Swift actually posted vote.org -- both will do the trick).
Eichner is no stranger to politics -- he's also partnered up with Funny or Die this year for an effort called "Glam Up The Midterms," which looks to bring awareness to voting in the midterm elections.
Cardi B makes AMAs debut, and she likes it
By Chloe Melas
Cardi B hit the American Music Awards stage for the very first time with a performance of her hit single, "I Like It" with Bad Bunny & J Balvin.
A debut: This was Cardi's first awards show performance since giving birth to her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari in July.
Cardi also leads the way with the most nominations alongside Drake. They are both tied with eight.
AMAs briefly get political with a t-shirt and a Beto shoutout
During his acceptance speech for Soul/R&B Male, Khalid briefly got political -- giving a shout out to Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat who is running to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas.
"Before I go, shout out to the 915, to El Paso, Texas, shout out, Beto. Thank you," Khalid said.
Right after Khalid's speech that included a nod to O'Rourke, AMA host, Tracee Ellis Ross, took a moment to mention that she's registered to vote, while sporting a "I am a voter" t-shirt.
See it:
Mariah Carey performs in sea of pink at AMAs
By Chloe Melas
Mariah Carey took the stage at the AMAs to perform her new single, "With You," off her upcoming album. Fans praised the singer's performance on social media for going off without a hitch.
In years past, Carey has suffered from technical difficulties, most recently during her live New Year's Eve performance last year when an audio track malfunctioned, revealing Carey was lip syncing.
Post Malone thanks fans, doesn't mention streak of bad luck
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Post Malone debuted a new haircut and thanked fans for his favorite pop/rock male artist win. He said he's not good at speaking and didn't mention a streak of bad luck he had last month that included an emergency landing during a flight and a car accident.
Tracee Ellis Ross says she'll 'feature black designers' in all her AMAs outfits. Here's one of them.
By Chloe Melas
Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the AMAs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and brought her A-game. After busting out some serious dance moves to songs from Cardi B and Donald Glover, she draped a floor-length Gucci coat from their Dapper Dan collection over her shoulders.
She then said she plans to only wear outfits from black designers throughout the show.
According to Gucci's website, the collection is "inspired" by Daniel Day aka Dapper Dan Archive, a Harlem-based fashion designer who rose to prominence in the 80s.
Taylor Swift kicks off the AMAs
By Chloe Melas
Taylor Swift kicked off the American Music Awards Tuesday night. It was her first awards show performance in nearly three years. Swift sang her hit, "I Did Something Bad" off her Reputation album.
Swift is up for four awards including "Artist of the Year."
Cardi B and Drake lead tonight's show with 8 nominations
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Competition will be fierce at this year's American Music Awards.
"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs, which air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
Taylor Swift will open the show — her first awards show performance in nearly three years.
Cardi B and Drake are both nominated for eight awards. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone follow with six nominations each, and Camila Cabello has five.
Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Sheeran and Swift were all nominated for the artist of the year award.
Among the performances, a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin is planned.
Click here for a full list of the nominees.