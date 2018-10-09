Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the AMAs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and brought her A-game. After busting out some serious dance moves to songs from Cardi B and Donald Glover, she draped a floor-length Gucci coat from their Dapper Dan collection over her shoulders.

She then said she plans to only wear outfits from black designers throughout the show.

According to Gucci's website, the collection is "inspired" by Daniel Day aka Dapper Dan Archive, a Harlem-based fashion designer who rose to prominence in the 80s.