Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Calling it "the biggest election of our lifetime," comedian Billy Eichner told viewers watching the American Music Awards that it's the final day in several states to register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6.

"Don't let anyone tell you your vote won't count. It counts. It does," Eichner said, also giving a shout out to Taylor Swift who recently posted on Instagram about the upcoming election, directing people to register at vote.gov (Swift actually posted vote.org -- both will do the trick).

Eichner is no stranger to politics -- he's also partnered up with Funny or Die this year for an effort called "Glam Up The Midterms," which looks to bring awareness to voting in the midterm elections.