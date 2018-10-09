Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Cardi B hit the American Music Awards stage for the very first time with a performance of her hit single, "I Like It" with Bad Bunny & J Balvin.

A debut: This was Cardi's first awards show performance since giving birth to her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

Cardi also leads the way with the most nominations alongside Drake. They are both tied with eight.