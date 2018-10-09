AMAs briefly get political with a t-shirt and a Beto shoutout

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

During his acceptance speech for Soul/R&B Male, Khalid briefly got political -- giving a shout out to Beto O'Rourke, the Democrat who is running to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas.

"Before I go, shout out to the 915, to El Paso, Texas, shout out, Beto. Thank you," Khalid said.

Right after Khalid's speech that included a nod to O'Rourke, AMA host, Tracee Ellis Ross, took a moment to mention that she's registered to vote, while sporting a "I am a voter" t-shirt.

See it: