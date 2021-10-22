Alec Baldwin has made his first public statement since a fatal shooting on the set of his new film on Thursday.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The actor was in New Mexico filming his western film "Rust," which he's starring in and producing. He discharged a prop firearm on the set, which resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film's director of photography.

The film’s director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the incident.

The incident happened at about 1:50 p.m. local time Thursday, investigators said. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said the investigation "remains open and active" and no charges have been filed."

According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged, a statement from law enforcement said. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

This type of incident has happened before on sets. While filming the movie "The Crow" in 1993, actor Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee, was killed when struck by a bullet from a gun that was supposed to have just blanks, but had a bullet lodged in the barrel.

Even blanks can be deadly if fired at very close range. In 1984, actor John-Erik Hexum was playing around with a gun on the set of "Cover Up: Golden Opportunity" and died after putting the gun to his head and pulling the trigger.