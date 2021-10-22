A crew member, who died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, was identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins.
The 42-year-old "was just in love with movies and movie-making," said filmmaker and journalist Jim Hemphill, who profiled Hutchins in 2019 as part of a feature on rising cinematographers.
"She grew up on a Soviet military base where there wasn't much to do but watch movies. So she fell in love with movies at a young age, came over here, was really making a name for herself as a cinematographer of genre movies. She was known for action films and horror films. It is just a devastating loss, I think, to everybody in the cinematography community," Hemphill told CNN.
Hutchins studied journalism and worked on documentaries in the United Kingdom before she went into filmmaking, he added.
"That led her to come over here to the US to work in a film industry where she kind of brought that eye that she had from documentaries and nonfiction filmmaking to action movies and horror movies. They had this sort of immediacy and realism as well as this eye for beauty that she had and it was a really unique look," Hemphill said Friday. "It was really announcing her as somebody to watch."