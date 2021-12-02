Alec Baldwin speaks with George Stephanopoulos. (ABC News)

Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News for his first formal interview since discharging a prop firearm that killed a crew member and injured another on the set of the film "Rust."

The interview was conducted by anchor George Stephanopoulos and took place Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

Baldwin's spokespeople did not respond to CNN Business' request for comment. A spokesperson for ABC News also did not respond to requests for comment.

ABC is set to air the interview tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The sit-down comes more than a month after the incident left 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the New Mexico set. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the Oct. 21 shooting.

Baldwin's interview with Stephanopoulos marks the first time the actor is speaking extensively about the incident. In addition to his initial statement, he made remarks to paparazzi that appeared in a video posted to TMZ's website.

Read more here.