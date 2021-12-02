Actor Alec Baldwin spoke with ABC about the shooting on the set of "Rust" in October that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin became emotional while describing first meeting Hutchins.
"She was fantastic," Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview.
“The people who watch the dailies said that her work was beautiful. She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with and liked by everyone."
Here's what else Baldwin had to say about the shooting:
- On how the shooting occurred: "I let go of the hammer and the gun goes off," Baldwin said. "I never pulled the trigger."
- On why a live round was found on set: "A live round isn't supposed to be anywhere near the set," Baldwin said. "I don't have anything to hide."
- On meeting Hutchins' husband following the shooting: "I didn't know what to say," Baldwin recalled after meeting Matthew Hutchins. "He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose we're going to go through this together.'" Baldwin added, "I think to myself, this little boy doesn't have a mother anymore ... and there's nothing we can do to bring her back. I told him, 'I don't know what to say, I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am and willing to do anything I can to cooperate.'"
- On Hutchins: "She was the loveliest woman, one of the loveliest women I've ever worked with and one of the most professional in terms of her demeanor."
- On whether armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was overworked on set: "No, I assume that everyone that is shooting a lower budget film is stretched, myself included," Baldwin said. "I got no complaints from her or the prop department."
- On comments former President Trump made after the shooting: "Just when you thought things could not get more surreal, here's the former president of the United States making a comment on this tragic situation," Baldwin said.