(ABC News)

Actor Alec Baldwin spoke with ABC about the shooting on the set of "Rust" in October that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin became emotional while describing first meeting Hutchins.

"She was fantastic," Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview.

“The people who watch the dailies said that her work was beautiful. She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with and liked by everyone."

Here's what else Baldwin had to say about the shooting: