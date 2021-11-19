Entertainment
Live Updates

Adele releases new album '30'

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:07 a.m. ET, November 19, 2021
1 hr 22 min ago

Adele's new album is finally here. Here's the full track list.

(Cliff Lipson/CBS)
(Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Adele's new album "30" dropped today.

Her debut single "Easy on Me," blew up on the charts and streaming services when it was released last month.

The album has been expected to be a massive seller from the moment it was announced. It's the singer's first album release since 2015.

Here's the full track list:

  1. Strangers by Nature
  2. Easy on Me
  3. My Little Love
  4. Cry Your Heart Out
  5. Oh My God
  6. Can I Get It
  7. I Drink Wine
  8. All Night Parking with Erroll Garner (Interlude)
  9. Woman Like Me
  10. Hold On
  11. To Be Loved
  12. Love Is a Game

1 hr 52 min ago

Shania Twain cheers on Adele for her latest album

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Country music star Shania Twain released a video to congratulate Adele on the release of her latest album.

"I cannot wait to hear more of your stunning voice," she said in the video.

Watch the full clip:

1 hr 57 min ago

What the reviews say about Adele's new album

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

The reviews are in on Adele's new album titled "30" and it looks like fans aren't the only ones in love with her.

Here are just some of the reviews coming in:

  • Rolling Stone: "'30' Is the Best Adele Album Yet" reads the headline from Rolling Stone's five out five stars review. "Adele has never sounded more ferocious than she does on '30'—more alive to her own feelings, more virtuosic at shaping them into songs in the key of her own damn life," Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield writes. "It's her toughest, most powerful album yet."
  • Variety: Variety dubbed the new album her "rawest, riskiest and best," while Vulture declared "30 Is Adele at Her All-Time Best." "Adele is a volcano, stewing in secret for years until the moment she cuts loose and melts everything in her path," Vulture's Craig Jenkins writes.
  • The Evening Standard: The Evening Standard calls "30" "a devastating comeback.
  • The Independent: The Independent declared that the "Patron saint of heartbreak licks her wounds in a divorce album that takes risks." "Adele possesses that perfectly imperfect voice, gargantuan and frail all at once," Annabel Nugent of The Independent writes. "It's epic without resorting to showy, melismatic affectations."

2 hr 4 min ago

Adele's eagerly awaited album "30" debuts today

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Adele's new album "30" dropped today. It's the first one since her last one was released in 2015.

Adele's debut single from her fourth studio album, "Easy on Me," blew up on the charts and streaming services. The album has been expected to be a massive seller from the moment it had been announced.

Earlier this week, she posted the video of herself singing her song "To Be Loved" on Instagram.

"To be loved and love at the highest count/Means to lose all the things I can't live without," she croons."Let it be known that I will choose to lose/It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie/Let it be known, let it be known that I tried."

The song is one of the singles on her new album, which Adele has said is about her divorce.