Adele's new album is finally here. Here's the full track list.

Adele's new album "30" dropped today.
Her debut single "Easy on Me," blew up on the charts and streaming services when it was released last month.
The album has been expected to be a massive seller from the moment it was announced. It's the singer's first album release since 2015.
Here's the full track list:
- Strangers by Nature
- Easy on Me
- My Little Love
- Cry Your Heart Out
- Oh My God
- Can I Get It
- I Drink Wine
- All Night Parking with Erroll Garner (Interlude)
- Woman Like Me
- Hold On
- To Be Loved
- Love Is a Game