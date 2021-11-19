Adele's eagerly awaited album "30" debuts today

Adele's new album "30" dropped today. It's the first one since her last one was released in 2015.

Adele's debut single from her fourth studio album, "Easy on Me," blew up on the charts and streaming services. The album has been expected to be a massive seller from the moment it had been announced.

Earlier this week, she posted the video of herself singing her song "To Be Loved" on Instagram.

"To be loved and love at the highest count/Means to lose all the things I can't live without," she croons."Let it be known that I will choose to lose/It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie/Let it be known, let it be known that I tried."

The song is one of the singles on her new album, which Adele has said is about her divorce.